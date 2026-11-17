House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate alleged displacement of Nigerian fishermen living in Gabon following their displacement as a result of the demolition of their business premises and residences.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on a matter of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Donald Ojogo, who solicited for the House’s intervention with a view to ensure the protection of Nigerians living outside the shores of the country.

He observed that 1999 Constitution (as amended) “addresses the welfare of Citizens primarily through Section 14(2)(b) and Chapter II (Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy where it wraps up that the welfare of Nigerian citizens forms a fundamental objective of Government. This covers all Nigerians, both at home and in the Diaspora.

“The House notes also that several Protocols around the Gulf of Guinea are intentional about the protection of Marine Resources, especially fishing and, most importantly, the business around it.

“The House further notes that Countries with collective and individual interests in the Gulf of Guinea have over the decades, demonstrated capacity to protect the common marine resources and businesses that revolve around these resources including that citizens of other counties resident in counties other than theirs have had fair, regulated and legitimate opportunities to do business, especially fishing as expressly indicated in the subject matter brought the House for consideration,” he noted.

Hon. Ojogo alleged that “last week, thousands of Nigerian fishermen of Ilaje ethnic stock were displaced following the demolition of their residences along the fishing coast by the Gabonese authorities for reasons yet unknown to the public.

“As a result of this unfortunate development, these Nigerians who have been legally resident in Gabon to pursue legitimate means of livelihood for decades have become homeless and are prone to medical emergencies.

“The House is further concerned that unless adequate measures are urgently taken by the Nigerian Government, these thousands of homeless Nigerians might likely pose social problems in Gabon with the possibility of human right issues,” he noted.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Foreign Affairs as well as Cooperation and Integration in Africa to urgently intervene, investigate this matter, and ascertain the well-being of these displaced and suffering Nigerians (largely Ilaje fishermen) and report back to the House within 14 legislative days.