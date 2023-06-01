The House of Representatives on Thursday unveiled plans to probe the circumstances surrounding the launch of the national carrier, Nigeria Air initiated at the twilight of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Worries by the public outcry trailing the exercise, the lawmakers demanded relevant documents such as all Private, Public Partnership (PPP) agreements reached and signed with Ethiopian Airlines on the project and all PPP agreements reached and signed with other parties with stakes in Nigeria Air as well as all documents, permits and receipts relevant to the subject matter.

The House also requested documents on full disclosure of the ownership structure of Nigeria Air including equity contributions by individuals, organisations and the consortium outlining each contribution, names, addresses, phone numbers and their businesses’ registration certificates.

To this end, Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji has

summoned the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation, Dr Emmanuel Meribole to an emergency meeting over the Nigeria Air project.

The emergency meeting, according to an invitation for the meeting signed by the Committee Clerk, Bassey E. Edem dated May 30, 2023, and referenced NASS/9/HR17/120, the Permanent Secretary was directed to come with every document and personnel connected with the national carrier.

Extract from the invitation reads: “Last Friday, the 26th of May, 2023, the nation was awash with viral reports and videos of the unveiling of the Nigeria Air project under very controversial circumstances, as a committee of the parliament saddled with the responsibility of over-sighting the aviation sector of the economy we deem it necessary to be fully briefed about the project.

“Consequently l am directed to invite you to an emergency session with the committee on Thursday, first of June 2023. You are to come with all individuals/agencies connected to the project.”

However, the Permanent Secretary was said to have requested time to be able to assemble all the necessary documents and individuals connected with the project.

Meanwhile, Tuesday 7th June has been rescheduled for the meeting based on the appeals for time by the Ministry.

Details of the documents demanded in the invitation include the followings; Full business case (FBC,) as prepared by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC); Full disclosure on the ownership structure of Nigeria Air including equity contributions by individuals, organisations and consortium outlining each contribution, names, addresses, phone numbers and their businesses’ registration certificates.

Others include all Private, Public Partnership, (PPP) agreements reached and signed with Ethiopian Airlines on the project and all Private Public partnership agreements reached and signed with other parties with stakes in Nigeria Air as well as all documents, permits and receipts relevant to the subject matter.





The Permanent Secretary is also expected to provide documents on the Shareholders’ agreements; Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) agreement and any other documents that will assist the committee in this assignment.

