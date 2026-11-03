Reps probe CBN over alleged exclusion of pensioners from pension increment

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to investigate the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over alleged breaches of approved pension agreements, non-implementation of the pension harmonisation policy and exclusion of some retired employees from general pension increases.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Hussaini Jallo, who urged the House to intervene in what he described as the growing hardship among former employees of the apex bank arising from alleged irregularities in the administration and payment of their retirement benefits.

Leading the debate, Jallo expressed concern over allegations of non-compliance with contractual agreements governing pension entitlements and the welfare of retired CBN employees, noting that the situation had subjected affected pensioners to severe financial difficulties.

He particularly raised concerns over the alleged non-implementation and faulty execution of the pension harmonisation policy, which he said might have resulted in disparities in pension payments, the accumulation of arrears and the denial of legitimate retirement benefits.

The Kaduna lawmaker also alleged that some CBN pensioners had been excluded from general pension increases on the grounds of additional or extra-statutory demands, which might not be consistent with applicable laws, binding agreements or duly approved pension policies.

Of particular concern to the House, Jallo disclosed that the population of CBN pensioners had declined from 5,104 in 2011 to approximately 3,000 currently, representing a reduction of more than 2,100 retirees.

He said the figures indicated an average loss of about 140 pensioners annually, warning that the mortality rate could increase as the surviving retirees continued to advance in age.

“The House is worried that prolonged delays in pension payments can expose elderly and vulnerable retirees to poverty, ill health and avoidable loss of life,” the lawmaker stated.

Jallo maintained that pensioners who had served the country deserved fairness, transparency and prompt payment of all benefits lawfully due to them, stressing that retirement entitlements should not be subjected to administrative bottlenecks or agreements outside the provisions of the law.

Consequently, the House called on the CBN and other relevant authorities to verify and pay all outstanding pension arrears lawfully due to affected retirees within a reasonable and clearly defined period.

Lawmakers also urged the relevant authorities to extend applicable general pension increases to eligible CBN pensioners in accordance with existing laws and approved pension arrangements.

To address the concerns, the House resolved to invite the CBN Governor and other relevant officials, alongside pension administrators, regulators and representatives of affected pensioners, to appear before it and provide explanations and relevant documentary evidence.

The House further mandated its Committee on Pension to investigate the alleged non-compliance with contractual agreements by the apex bank concerning the administration and payment of retirement benefits, with particular attention to the terms, conditions and obligations contained in the relevant agreements.

Meanwhile, the House passed three bills into Third Reading during Tuesday’s plenary, including a bill seeking to amend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.

The lawmakers also passed a bill seeking to establish the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Institute as a centre for training, research, policy development and strategic collaboration in the prevention, detection and prosecution of economic and financial crimes in Nigeria.

Similarly, the House passed a bill seeking to repeal the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund Act, Cap. N88, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and the Employees’ Compensation Act, Cap. E17A, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and enact the Nigeria Employees’ Compensation Trust Fund Agency Bill, 2026.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish a new institutional framework for providing compensation for death, injury, disease or disability arising out of or in the course of employment.