Reps probe AGF, IGP involvement in Magodo invasion

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, unveiled plans to investigate the alleged involvement of Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Inspector General of Police in the police invasion of Magodo GRA Phase 2, Lagos State.

The lawmakers during the debate on the motion of urgent public importance co-sponsored by Hon Ademorin Kuye and Hon Rotimi Agunsoye expressed grave concerns over the attempt to destabilise the peace of Lagos State, scuttle the ongoing settlement process and enforce illegality, through the directive issued by the Inspector General of Police and Minister of Justice.

In his lead debate, Hon Kuye observed that “residents Magodo GRA Phase 2 Shangisha Lagos woke up on the morning of December 5, 2020, to the sight of hundreds of arm wedging thugs, stern-looking and fully armed policemen and members of the Shangisha Landlords Association purportedly to execute a judgment.

“The House is aware also that the judgment that was supposedly being enforced was delivered in 2012 by the Supreme Court in Military Governors of Lagos State & Ors Vs Adebayo Adeyiga & Ors in Appeal No SC/112/2002 wherein the Apex Court affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal and the High Court delivered on the 31st of December 1993 in suit No. ID/795/88.

“The House is further aware that the declaratory judgment of the Supreme Court only recognized the Judgment Creditors as being entitled to the allocation and reallocation of 549 plots of land in Shangisha Village, not the possession of any land.

“The House is cognizant that several attempts have been made by the Lagos State Government from 2012-2015, to settle the matter amicably making different engagements with the Judgment Creditors presenting a proposal for reallocation in the Magodo Residential Scheme within the Badagry area of the State which some of them accepted.

“The House is informed that the Lagos State Government again in 2016 initiated a settlement to reallocate Ibeju Lekki Coastal Scheme located in the Ibeju Lekki area but this was rejected by the lead plaintiff Chief Adebayo Adeyiga, as the government continue to dialogue with the majority of the Judgment Creditors to reach a concession towards implementing the judgment

“The House is worried that despite the ongoing settlement efforts and the pendency of an interlocutory injunction dated December 1st 2020 before the Court of Appeal seeking an order restraining him and his agents, Chief Adeyiga purportedly encouraged by the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police stormed the estate with unknown bailiffs and armed security operatives to execute a judgment that was purportedly delivered by Lagos High Court.

“The House is worried that the execution being presently executed through the office of the AGF with the connivance of the IGP is illegal as only the Lagos State Deputy Sheriff can execute same and not thugs aided by Policemen.

“The House is more worried that the highhandedness and reckless show of force on the 5th of December, 2021 and the 4th day of January 2022 in Magodo by Chief Adeyiga and his cohorts in blatant disregard to Order 8 Rule 17 of the Supreme Court Rules 2014 and Section 37 of the Enforcement of Judgment and Order Part III of the Sherriff and Civil Process Act, LFN 2004 can lead to loss of lives and properties and ultimately the breakdown of law and order.

“The House is most worried that the Attorney General of the Federation is destabilising Lagos State by using his office to back this illegality as a meddlesome interloper and the instrumentality of state – the Nigerian Police Force and their illegal Court Bailiffs, to scuttle ongoing settlement between the Lagos State Government, Magodo GRA 2 Residents and the Judgement Creditors,” he alleged.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Justice, Public Petition and Police to investigate the involvement of the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police in the attempt to destabilize the peace of Lagos State, scuttle the ongoing settlement process and enforce illegality.

The joint committee is also expected to recommend appropriate sanctions for any officer found culpable in the illegal enforcement and breakdown of law and order.