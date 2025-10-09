Reps probe $18bn spent on P’Harcourt, Warri, Kaduna refineries

The House of Representatives on Thursday unveiled plans to investigate over $18 billion reportedly spent on the turn around maintenance (TAM) of Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries by the successive administrations.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan, who expressed grave concern over the persistent non-functionality of Nigeria’s state-owned refineries, despite over two decades of rehabilitation eforts with no tangible results to show.

In his lead debate, Whingan observed with concern the “recent public statements by Nigeria’s foremost industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, expressing doubts about the viability of these refineries and describing the multi-billion-dollar investments as futile, sparking widespread public concern and outrage over potential mismanagement.

“The House recalls that in 2007, during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, Alhaji Dangote and other private investors acquired the refineries, but the succeeding administration of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua reversed the transaction, opting instead for rehabilitation using public funds, a decision that has yielded no significant operational improvements.

“The House is concerned that on Thursday, July 10, 2025, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Engr. Bayo Ojulari, in an interview published by the Punch newspaper, sought to distance the current administration from the monumental mismanagement of Nigeria’s state-owned refineries in Port Harcourt, Wari, and Kaduna, confirming their continued non-functionality despite significant investments estimated at $18 billion, and proposed the potential sale of these assets, thereby raising critical questions about fiscal responsibility, strategic asset management, and the long-term implications for Nigeria’s energy security and economic stability.

“The House is worried that despite consistent annual budgetary allocations over the years, there is no verifiable evidence of substantial rehabilitation outcomes, representing a gross misuse of public funds and a betrayal of public trust.

“The House is aware that Nigeria’s economic stability and energy security are inextricably linked to a functional and accountable downstream petroleum sector, particularly following the removal of the petrol subsidy by the current administration, which underscores the urgent need for operational refineries to mitigate economic hardship.

“The House is convinced that a comprehensive, transparent, and time-bound investigation is essential to ascertain the current operational and structural status of Port Harcourt, Wari, and Kaduna refineries, examine the utilisation of all allocated funds and the effectiveness of rehabilitation efforts, identify any infractions, mismanagement, or corrupt practices in the management of these assets and propose actionable reforms to safeguard future public investments and ensure the sustainability of Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure.”

To this end, the House resolves to set up an Ad–hoc Committee comprising members drawn from the Committees on Petroleum Resources (Upstream and Downstream), Public Accounts, Anti-Corruption, Finance, and Legislative Compliance, to investigate funds appropriated and disbursed for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries between 2010 and 2024, ascertain the status of the refineries, examine how public funds were utilised and identify agencies responsible for infractions or mismanagement and report within four weeks for further legislative action.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

