Reps praises FG over release of foreign airlines’ trapped funds

Chairman, House of Representatives committee on aviation, Honourable Nnolim Nnaji has expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for responding to the appeal and concerns expressed by the House leadership and the its Committee on aviation by releasing more than half of the trapped foreign airlines’ funds.

Nnaji also acknowledged the efforts of the Ministries of Aviation and Finance as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) for their roles in making the release of the funds possible.

The House committee chairman similarly expressed thanks to the Speaker and the leadership of the House of Representatives for always responding swiftly to the matters affecting the industry.

He equally urged the International Air Transport Association, (IATA) and the member airlines to show understanding by rescinding some of the actions they have taken against the country.

According to him, “as representatives of the Nigerian people, the House leadership and members of my Committee will continue to dialogue with the executives to ensure robust air transport economy in our country “.

Nnaji further stressed that while the relevant organs of government were making efforts to liquidate the remaining balance, sufficient arrangements should be put in place to avoid a repeat occurrence of such circumstances in future.

He equally appealed to the airlines to try to bring down their fares on Nigerian routes noting that investigations had shown that Nigerian travellers pay higher airfares on international routes more than any country in Africa.

Nnaji however frowned at the alleged insistence of some foreign airlines to sell their tickets in dollars and further urged them to discontinue such practice to save passengers from undue pressure.