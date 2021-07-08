Reps, Police to probe gruesome murder of Prof Ndubisi

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, unveiled plans to investigate the gruesome murder of Director General of Scientific Equipment Development Institute, Enugu, Prof Samuel Ndubuisi.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on ‘Matter of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Toby Okechukwu, who underscored the need for the government towards the provision of the welfare of the people and security of lives and property.

In his lead debate, Hon. Okechukwu who called for the House intervention decried the state of security in Enugu State.

The lawmaker who expressed grief over the gruesome murder of the Director-General of Scientific Equipment Development Institute, Enugu, Prof. Samuel Ndubuisi along the Centenary Junction axis of the Enugu Port Harcourt Expressway.

“The House is saddened that the late Prof Samuel Ndubuisi was reportedly shot to death on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, by suspected assassins.

“The House further notes that the late Professor of Engineering who died in the course of his national duty was reportedly killed alongside his Police Orderly, while his Driver sustained grave injuries.

“The House further notes another recent incident in June 2021 where a Police Inspector shot sporadically killing five persons in Enugu.

“The House is concerned about the state of insecurity in Enugu recently.

“The House is aware that the primary purpose of every government is the welfare of the people and security of lives and property.

“The House is convinced that bringing the killers to book would serve as deterrence to other criminal elements in the federation.

“The House is conscious of investments by the various State governments in the area of security and the overwhelming challenges which the states are burdened with.

“The House is mindful of the efforts of the current Inspector General of Police in repositioning the Police for modern challenges and curbing the repeated killings of our citizens,” he said.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to liaise with the Nigeria Police Force to investigate, apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

