Reps place NNPC, Contractor on status of inquiry over payment of $50m for survey of refineries

•We have $20m approval limit ― NNPC

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola – Abuja
Reps place NNPC, Contractor on status of inquiry over payment of $50m for survey of refineries, NIN for customers’ verification, Reps Committee probes NPA, 1999 Lawmakers are patriots, seize assets acquired through corruption, Enugu alleged fatal DSS, Reps to probe JAMB, NNPC of shielding subsidiaries, $195m Deep Blue Contac: We don't have records of approval, BPP tells Reps,Reps task FG, Reps move to include, Reps decry spate, New Electoral Act, Reps begin review of 2022-2024 MTEF, Reps to probe deplorable, Bill seeking review of educational qualifications, devastating erosion problem at UNIBEN, Illegal refineries: Reps call for review of modular refineries licenses, online loan providers, Reps call for reversal of ban, payment of N9bn COVID-19 intervention fund, Reps urge NCDC to step up , indiscriminate devaluation of naira, development commissions, review of judicial officers’ remuneration, frustrating FG's power project plans, activities of miners in Ijeshaland, electricity contracts from Public Procurementpush to end unrepentant insurgents, falling standard of education, seized late Abacha's properties, Federal University of Agriculture, Igbo-Ora , Reps propose life imprisonment, Reps warn PPPRA against sabotage, Reps summon Accountant-General, Electoral bill: House in tumult, Nigerian Postal Commission bill, seek foreign assistance, fate of 136 abducted students, submit RMAFC report on revenue, accuses Buhari of abandoning security, Reps set up four-man committee , Reps express concern over, ICAN, ANAN disagree on forensic institute, abysmal revenue generation, timely resolution of JUSUN strike, Reps decry loss of $3.54bn from concessioned assets since 2005, heads of erring MDAs to resign, investigate suspected NPA boss, Reps ask FG to suspend population census, Reps to probe abuse of expatriate quota in telecoms industry, breach of extant safety standards, Reps order EFCC, to screen service chiefs, PIB, payment of special public workers, airport concession, Reps, Reps query PTAD, minority carcus, #EndSARS, Buhari, army, constitution review committee, constitution, Retirement benefits Pension Act, Air Force contract, NAF contract, action to implement budget, Tertiary Hospital and development, Reps uncover $33bn contracts, NDDC, NNPC, Reps, lawmakers, Reps, house of representatives, full story, armed attack, police report , Reps, victims, NEDC, Funds, House of Reps, per cent, percentage, immigration documents of Chinese in Nigeria, NDDC, WASSCE, COVID-19, Reps, Civil  Aviation Acts, ministry of aviation budget defence,political office holders' salaries, Nigeria's energy policy review, review of state constituencies, shady concessions
FILE PHOTO

The House of Representatives on Thursday placed Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Maire Technimont on the status of inquiry over the payment of $50 million for a survey of the country’s refineries.

Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee probing the state of refineries in the country, Hon. Ganiyu Johnson issued the query during the cross-examination of presentations made by Technimont’s Vice President (Revamping), Davide Broginni; and Vice President sub-Sahara Africa region and managing director (Nigeria), Davide Pelizzola.

According to the Committee, NNPC awarded Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) the sum of $1.5 billion; Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC) awarded the sum of $900 million; while Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (KRPC)) was awarded at $1.3 billion.

The lawmakers including Hon. Olanrewaju Edun while frowning at the non-transparent and series of doubtful payments allegedly made by NNPC, accused the Corporation of approving $50 million above the $20 million alluded to by the delegation who represented the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari.

While noting that the reason given by the NNPC on why the nation’s refineries are not working is not satisfactory to the committee, Hon. Johnson said: “the $50 million contract for the rehabilitation of the refineries awarded by NNPC in 2019 is hereby queried and put on further inquiry. Technimont and NNPC should provide proof of payment and receipt to this committee.”

He added: “The House probe panel is determined to ascertain the actual cost of rehabilitation of the nation’s four refineries.”

The lawmakers also alleged that NNPC awarded for survey contract to Technimont in 2017 which was allegedly awarded in 2019 at the same amount.

While responding, Vice President sub-Sahara Africa region and managing director (Nigeria) Tecnimont, Davide Pelizzola disclosed that the contract was awarded in 2019 at $49 million by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to Technimont.

Pelizzola who admitted that the approved $50 million is for the first phase of the refurbishment of Refineries across the country, argued that the company was given the contract without competitive bidding because the company built the refineries.


He also disclosed that the survey contract was awarded in the sum of $1.3 million.

But when asked about the company which built the refineries during cross-examination, the NNPC delegation disclosed that the Port Harcourt refinery which is currently under construction was built by a Japanese firm and not Maire Tecnimont as claimed.

On his part, the Executive Director Refining of the NNPC, Mr Philip Chukwu said that the first advance payment was 10 per cent of the amount adding that the second will be five per cent.

A member of the House ad-hoc committee, Hon Stanley Olajide (Oyo, APC) said that a lot of questions needed to be answered by the contractor on the State of the refineries.

Further investigations revealed that the fraud surrounding the award of the TAM of the Port Harcourt Refinery started when little-known Tecnimont, an Italian Company, coopted Daewoo as a partner to bid for the $1.5 billion contracts.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

payment of $50m for survey of refineries…    payment of $50m for survey of refineries…

You might also like
Latest News

Families of abducted train passengers thinking of suicide ― Forum chairman

Latest News

We shouldn’t allow vision of FESTAC to die ― Bolaji Akinyemi

Latest News

Reps ask National Lottery Commission to integrate NIN for customers’ verification

Latest News

N25.7bn fraud: Appeal Court affirms conviction of ex-Bank PHB MD, Atuche

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More