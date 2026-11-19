The House of Representatives has passed five bills seeking to establish specialised agricultural colleges and research institutes in Edo, Plateau, Borno, Kano and Sokoto states to strengthen agricultural education, research and development in the country.

The reports of the committee, presented on Wednesday, seek to amend the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria Act to provide for the establishment of new institutions focusing on agricultural education, fisheries, apiculture, highland crops and commercial fishery development.

The reports on the five bills were adopted following the consideration and approval of the recommendations of the House Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions, chaired by Hon. Abiodun Ishaq Akinlade, at the Committee of the Whole during plenary.

Presenting the synopsis of the bills, Hon. Akinlade explained that “the five bills seek to amend the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria Act”.

According to the Ogun State lawmaker, the first bill seeks to establish the Federal College of Agriculture, Ebelle, Edo State, while the second seeks to establish the National Highland Crops and Vegetables Research Institute, Bokkos, Plateau State.

He further explained that “the third one also seeks to amend the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria to seek the establishment of the Federal College of Fisheries and Apiculture in Uba, Askira Local Government Area, Borno State.

“The fourth one also seeks to amend the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria Act to seek the establishment of the Fisheries and Aquatic Studies Research Institute, Darki, Wudil, Kano State.

“While the fifth one also seeks to amend the Agricultural Research Council Act to provide for the establishment of a Fishery Husbandry and Commercial Fishery institution in Nigeria”, to be located in Darki, Wudil, Kano State, with a view to providing instruction, training and research in the fields of fishery and aquatic studies in Nigeria, including the conservation of fish husbandry and commercial fisheries, and for related matters.

Hon. Akinlade noted that all five legislative proposals seek to amend the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria Act, Cap. A12, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to provide the necessary legal framework for the establishment of the proposed institutions and specialised research facilities.

Following the adoption of all the recommendations contained in the committee’s reports, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the Committee of the Whole, ruled that the House hereby adopted the “reports as working instruments of the Parliament to be referred to”.

The House subsequently adjourned plenary sitting until Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 11 am.