Reps pass Chartered Institute of Digital Forensic bill through third reading

• To transmit bill for Senate Concurrence

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Chartered Institute of Digital Forensic, NIMC to national identification cards, Reps tackle CBN , Reps Committee probes NESREA over N1.25bn extra budget spending, AGF opens lid on controversial N4.194trn subsidy paid from Federation Account since 2017, Reps to consolidate additional bills, missing revenue warehoused by company, Institute of Oil Gas Technology, 2023 election: Tambuwal, Peter Obi meet PDP Caucus in Abuja, Reps probe crude oil , construct 33/11KVA Injection Sub-stations, Abuja-Kaduna Rail line perimeter , establishment of single board , contract for dredging of Calabar Seaport, No more COVID-19 in Nigeria, urban mass transit scheme, Reps to probe FERMA, privatisation of Osogbo Steel Rolling , increasing rate of road accidents, sexual harassment prohibition bill , Reps to probe WAEC, Reps to investigate NAFDAC, Reps decry increasing cases of ritual killings, call for declaration of national emergency, Reps decry increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, Executive must secure NASS approval before tampering with country’s savings, Constitution Review: Reps seek creation of additional 111 seats for women at NASS, Reps condemn resurgence of coups in West Africa, Reps move to protect capital market investors, Reps seek establishment of NYSC Trust Fund, National Public Safety Board, N1bn alleged extra-budgetary spending, emergency on production of staple foods, incessant bank robberies, committee to probe release of bandits, Youth Entrepreneurship Development Fund, Reps probe MDAs over fake employment, payroll padding, Nigeria Postal Commission, menace of bank robberies, rights of persons living with disabilities, Climate change: Reps to provide 10-year economic framework to develop non-oil sector, strict implementation of executive order, bill on free health care, Reps approve external loan, Reps observe one minute silence, Reps task FG on sale of 4000 houses,resettlement of Bakassi people, gas assets, Families of victims killed by Customs, Reps urged to stop dealing with current ANLCA leadership, Reps suspend recruitment, Reps task FG on repair, committee to meet with NCAA, Aircraft handling charges: Lawmakers put new rates on hold, Reps to probe skyrocketing, Reps urge FG to secure release of illegally detained Nigerians abroad, Reps lament influx of bandits, Reps target $60 oil benchmark, presentation of 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP report, Reps demand investigation, Reps seek FG intervention, Reps accuse PPPRA of doctoring, DBN disbursed N130bn, Reps pass bill on ownership, Reps back electric power, Reps halt planned sale , Reps move to subject, Reps want electricity sub-station, Reps to probe Nigerian ArmyReps receive report, Ad-hoc Committee’s report on PIB, Electoral Act, Reps unhappy over free-fall, NIRSAL’s N205bn agricultural loan, stalls probe of looted funds, Caucus set to drag to Court , Reps adopt report on establishment, against physically challenged citizens, Reps to probe Customs over alleged killing of five Nigerians in Oyo, Modular Refinery Licenses, Reps call for prosecution of assailant of late Iniubong Umoren, Reps approve $7.031bn loan, Reps to probe food programme, Reps move to create additional, bill to specify time frame, Reps minority caucus urges, Reps move to criminalise ballot, local government autonomyReps approve N1.679trn revenue, Reps push devolution of powers, Reps propose 0.05per cent , Reps to partner stakeholders, Reps seek peaceful resolution, National Assembly is broke, eight years power outage, prioritise funding, Reps urge FG to rescue, breach of democratic ethos, Pension, Reps to probe utilisation, blocal production of ammunition, udget for North East Commission, Reps raise alarm , Service Chiefs, FG, Diaspora policy, Reps minority, Eid-el Maulud, Nigerians , Greater population of Nigerians , Reps to meet ASUU, #EndSARS, Police brutality, Buhari, Reps FG properties projects, Reps Aviation bills, CSOs NGOs Reps, Reps on Aminu Kano Airport, Reps drill LAUTECH, university of technology, Reps committee, NDDC, NBET, CBN foreign reserve, Reps summon NNPC, external loan, Reps summon, debt, firm DE CON, NAOC, CBN, PENCOM, FIRS, NSITF , Reps, house, Supreme Court Justices, other judges, immunity, power sector, Obasanjo, Excess crude account, AGF, Accountant General, $11bn, Electricity, bill, NEITI, revenue, FIRS, 2020, human organ harvesting, $1.035bn domiciled secretly, Representatives , NPAReps, contractors, contract, NDDC, commercial banks, MDAs, TSA, customs, harvesting, organsfirst reading, revenue leakage, Reps, Currency Conversion Freezing Order, SON, Reps, nigerian embassy, vouchers, N343m, Federal ministry of water resources, probe, electoral commissioner, Akpabio's letter, pension fund, sum, reps direct mdas on igr, DPR officials, electric power sector reform, illegal importation of arms, National Power Training Institute, 1993 Treaties Act, unremitted crude oil revenue, probe Fulani National Movement, increase number of Appeal Court judges, Reps probe Export Free Zone operations, compulsory vocational studies in secondary school, hike of electricity tariff

The bill which seeks to establish the Chartered Institute of Digital Forensic of Nigeria (CIDFON) has called through Third Reading on the floor of the House of Representatives.

The bill was passed before the House embarked on a two-month annual recess to herald the fourth year of the 9th Assembly.

In line with legislative practice, the House is expected to transmit the bill to the Senate for concurrence, after which it would be sent for Mr President’s assent.

According to the provisions of the bill, the Institute is charged with the responsibility of regulating the
practice, including qualification, training, and skill-set of Digital Forensics in Nigeria; determining the standard of knowledge and skill required of persons seeking to become Members of the Institute; training, certification and licensing of Digital Forensics Examiners who can investigate Cybercrimes and Terrestrial crimes using Digital Forensics Methodologies and report and present Electronic Evidence in the courts, administrative panels of inquiry, court-martials and Tribunal.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Institute is also saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the establishment and accreditation of Digital Forensics Laboratories and for other matters connected therewith; and developing of Digital Forensic Curriculums; and Accreditation of Digital Forensics Courses in Institutions of Learning in Nigeria (in collaboration with appropriate organ(s) of government); Licensing of Distributors and Resellers of Forensic Tools in Nigeria; Certification of Digital Forensic Tools in Nigeria (in collaboration with appropriate organ(s) of government); Enforcement of standards and ethics in the practice of Digital Forensics in Nigeria.

According to the CIDFON President, Professor Olu Olayiwola, the pioneering computer forensics institute in Nigeria was incorporated in 2008, after receiving the approval of both the Federal Ministry of Education and the Federal Ministry of Justice to operate as an Institute providing training and certification to its members.

Since 2009, the Incorporated Institute has been training members, and since 2010, it has provided certification to its members. Since 2010, most of its members head and/or work in the Digital, Mobile and Computer Laboratories (and other Departments) of the following organizations: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Defence Headquarters, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Defence Intelligence Agency, Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps, Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police, Nigeria Immigration Service, Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Justice and Department State Security.

He added that members of the Institute are currently saddled with various responsibilities such as; Detection and investigation of all forms of crime: Electronic (Digital) crimes, or cybercrimes, including attacks on National Critical Information Infrastructure, and others as listed in Nigeria’s Cybercrimes Act, 2015; and Terrestrial crimes (including kidnapping, terrorism, burglary, armed robbery, homicide, and producing electronic evidence to prosecute these crimes.

Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

Reps pass Chartered Institute of Digital Forensic bill through third reading

You might also like
Latest News

Subsidy scam: Reps quiz Navy over details of vessels lifting crude oil, PMS since…

Latest News

Buhari’s impeachment: Opposition reps adopt senate position on 6 weeks…

Latest News

2023 election: Reps probe INEC over credibility, transparency of electoral processes

Latest News

Reps embark on 2-month annual recess, to reconvene September 20

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More