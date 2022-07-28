Reps pass Chartered Institute of Digital Forensic bill through third reading

The bill which seeks to establish the Chartered Institute of Digital Forensic of Nigeria (CIDFON) has called through Third Reading on the floor of the House of Representatives.

The bill was passed before the House embarked on a two-month annual recess to herald the fourth year of the 9th Assembly.

In line with legislative practice, the House is expected to transmit the bill to the Senate for concurrence, after which it would be sent for Mr President’s assent.

According to the provisions of the bill, the Institute is charged with the responsibility of regulating the

practice, including qualification, training, and skill-set of Digital Forensics in Nigeria; determining the standard of knowledge and skill required of persons seeking to become Members of the Institute; training, certification and licensing of Digital Forensics Examiners who can investigate Cybercrimes and Terrestrial crimes using Digital Forensics Methodologies and report and present Electronic Evidence in the courts, administrative panels of inquiry, court-martials and Tribunal.

The Institute is also saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the establishment and accreditation of Digital Forensics Laboratories and for other matters connected therewith; and developing of Digital Forensic Curriculums; and Accreditation of Digital Forensics Courses in Institutions of Learning in Nigeria (in collaboration with appropriate organ(s) of government); Licensing of Distributors and Resellers of Forensic Tools in Nigeria; Certification of Digital Forensic Tools in Nigeria (in collaboration with appropriate organ(s) of government); Enforcement of standards and ethics in the practice of Digital Forensics in Nigeria.

According to the CIDFON President, Professor Olu Olayiwola, the pioneering computer forensics institute in Nigeria was incorporated in 2008, after receiving the approval of both the Federal Ministry of Education and the Federal Ministry of Justice to operate as an Institute providing training and certification to its members.

Since 2009, the Incorporated Institute has been training members, and since 2010, it has provided certification to its members. Since 2010, most of its members head and/or work in the Digital, Mobile and Computer Laboratories (and other Departments) of the following organizations: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Defence Headquarters, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Defence Intelligence Agency, Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps, Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police, Nigeria Immigration Service, Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Justice and Department State Security.

He added that members of the Institute are currently saddled with various responsibilities such as; Detection and investigation of all forms of crime: Electronic (Digital) crimes, or cybercrimes, including attacks on National Critical Information Infrastructure, and others as listed in Nigeria’s Cybercrimes Act, 2015; and Terrestrial crimes (including kidnapping, terrorism, burglary, armed robbery, homicide, and producing electronic evidence to prosecute these crimes.

