Reps pass anti-terrorism, money laundering, two other executive bills

• Adjourn to May 24 as party primaries underway

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Do your job as Commander-in-Chief, Reps pass executive bills, Reps unhappy as terrorists, 2021 capital expenditure , Abuja-Kaduna Rail line perimeter , Reps probe over $6.479bn debts owed by oil companies, revamp of Iyake suspended Lake, bill to prohibit officers’ children, Reps task NRC on re-opening of Railway station in Osun, Reps to probe fake insurance certificates in Nigeria, Reps grill importers of adulterated fuel, N32bn revenue loss: Reps summon minister, notify Buhari over development, 7-day ultimatum to appear, estates developed without developers, actual daily consumption of PMS, activities of armed militia, Fuel Subsidy: Reps constitute Ad-hoc committees to probe daily consumption volume, state of nation's refineries, reduction in price of cooking gas, deep blue contract, move to avert air mishap, Iwaraja–Ilesha/Ile Ife federal highway, Boko Haram in Sambisa forest, South-East development commissions, Reps move to recover, Reps anti-sexual harassment bill , Reps support continued closure, Reps task FRSC, Reps call for security beef , #TwitterBan: PDP Caucus stage walkout , Reps probe NPA, minority caucus condemns killing , Reps suspend constitutional amendment, Reps move to scrap, Reps decry wanton killing, astronomic increase of N20m budget, Reps query Sheda's astronomic increase of N20m budget to N2bn within 7-yr, Reps to establish maritime, Reps propose upward review, visa clearance charge, Reps lament $268.8m funding, conduct comprehensive audit, Reps summon CBN gov, Minority Caucus condemns assassination, probe forceful occupation, Reps seek powers, Reps unhappy over recurring, manufacturing of substandard steel, Reps quiz FIRS , Direct Sale Direct Purchase, establishment of sustainable development fund, Reps probe tax evasion, primary healthcare centres, revenue accrued from debts, capital expenditure for Police , Reps confirm new service chiefs, Reps task service chiefs, Shasha violence, Reps task new NDDC management , multi-billion dollar imported arms, Reps move to probe, Infectious Disease Control bill, scale down bills, Reps probe NNPC , Submit all records, COVID-19 funds, initiate new strategy to end insecurity, Reps approve N13.588trn budget, elective offices, call for review of security architecture, 41 Supreme Court justices, Polytechnic Financial audit account , IAR&T on Status Inquiry, NEMA NEDC, Reps to probe abandoned, planned takeover of Chibok, N11 billion road projects, We did not ask FRSC personnel to bear arms , reps, buhari, airport, aviation, budgetary allocation, constitution , Nigeria, reps, Water Resources Bill, Airports concession, House of Reps,Nigeria , TETFund, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road contract, minority caucus, 30 slots, jobs , Reps not investigating the Vice President,Nigerian Correctional Service, probe, reps, police brutality, NLNG account, NLNG account, Refugees Commission, BPP Deputy Director, Petroleum Industry Bill, Gas explosions, decay of seized items, UBE Act amendment, ube act amendment, UBE Act amendment

Ongoing efforts toward tackling the scourge of insecurity ravaging the country gained a boost on Wednesday, as the House of Representatives passed five Executive bills.

The legislative frameworks include: A bill for an Act to Repeal the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 and Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013, and enact the Terrorism (Prohibition and Prevention) Bill, 2022 to provide for an effective, unified and comprehensive legal, regulatory and institutional framework for the detection, prevention, prohibition, prosecution and punishment of acts of terrorism, terrorism financing, Proliferation and financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in Nigeria; and for related matters.

Also at plenary, the House passed through Third Reading a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and enact the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2022 to provide comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the prevention and prohibition of money laundering in Nigeria, establish the Special Control Unit under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission; and for related matters.

The House also passed through Third Reading a Bill for an Act to provide framework for the support, Management and protection of witnesses who provide information, evidence or any other assistance to Law Enforcement Agencies during inquiries, investigations or prosecution; and for related matters.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


In the same vein, the House passed through Third Reading a Bill for an Act to repeal the Public Complaints Commission Act, Cap. P37, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Enact the Public Complaints Commission Bill, 2022 for establishment of the Public Complaints Commission with wide powers to inquire into complaints by Members of Public concerning the Administrative actions of any Public Authority and Companies or their Officials and provide legal framework for making Public Interest; and for related matters.

Speaking earlier, the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila observed that two of the bills have been passed by the Senate and required the concurrence of the House.

While speaking during a media chat, Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu disclosed that the House will resume legislative activities on May 24, 2022, after the end of party primaries.

“As you know, we have adjourned because of the political activities going on at the moment in various political parties as allowed by the Electoral Act that we just passed.

“The timetable mandates the political parties to act within a specific time frame so as to be in compliance with that enactment and it presupposes that members of the parliament who are also active participants in the current electoral programme would be given sufficient time to ensure they are not disenfranchised.

“We would be back on the 24th of May to look at other pertinent national issues. It is important to note that if there is any need for the Parliament to reconvene to take care of emergencies, the parliament would come back to fulfil that obligation.

“By that 24th it is expected that all the political parties must have finished their primaries especially as it concerns the National Assembly members,” Hon Kalu said.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Reps pass anti-terrorism, money laundering, two other executive bills

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Reps pass anti-terrorism, money laundering, two other executive bills

You might also like
Latest News

ASUU strike: Students protest in Benin

Latest News

Governor Badaru joins presidential race, picks nomination form

Latest News

Oyo South 2023: Adegoke meets nine LG party secretaries, youth leaders

Latest News

Buhari condemns beheading of soldiers in Imo

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More