Reps pass anti-terrorism, money laundering, two other executive bills

Ongoing efforts toward tackling the scourge of insecurity ravaging the country gained a boost on Wednesday, as the House of Representatives passed five Executive bills.

The legislative frameworks include: A bill for an Act to Repeal the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 and Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013, and enact the Terrorism (Prohibition and Prevention) Bill, 2022 to provide for an effective, unified and comprehensive legal, regulatory and institutional framework for the detection, prevention, prohibition, prosecution and punishment of acts of terrorism, terrorism financing, Proliferation and financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in Nigeria; and for related matters.

Also at plenary, the House passed through Third Reading a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and enact the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2022 to provide comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the prevention and prohibition of money laundering in Nigeria, establish the Special Control Unit under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission; and for related matters.

The House also passed through Third Reading a Bill for an Act to provide framework for the support, Management and protection of witnesses who provide information, evidence or any other assistance to Law Enforcement Agencies during inquiries, investigations or prosecution; and for related matters.

In the same vein, the House passed through Third Reading a Bill for an Act to repeal the Public Complaints Commission Act, Cap. P37, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Enact the Public Complaints Commission Bill, 2022 for establishment of the Public Complaints Commission with wide powers to inquire into complaints by Members of Public concerning the Administrative actions of any Public Authority and Companies or their Officials and provide legal framework for making Public Interest; and for related matters.

Speaking earlier, the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila observed that two of the bills have been passed by the Senate and required the concurrence of the House.

While speaking during a media chat, Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu disclosed that the House will resume legislative activities on May 24, 2022, after the end of party primaries.

“As you know, we have adjourned because of the political activities going on at the moment in various political parties as allowed by the Electoral Act that we just passed.

“The timetable mandates the political parties to act within a specific time frame so as to be in compliance with that enactment and it presupposes that members of the parliament who are also active participants in the current electoral programme would be given sufficient time to ensure they are not disenfranchised.

“We would be back on the 24th of May to look at other pertinent national issues. It is important to note that if there is any need for the Parliament to reconvene to take care of emergencies, the parliament would come back to fulfil that obligation.

“By that 24th it is expected that all the political parties must have finished their primaries especially as it concerns the National Assembly members,” Hon Kalu said.

