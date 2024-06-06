The House of Representatives on Thursday mandated its Committee on Solid Minerals to investigate the collapsed mining site incident at Galadiman Kogo in Shiroro Local Government, Niger State, in which some lives were lost and others trapped.

The Committee is to probe the operational eligibility of Africa Minerals and Logistics Company Limited, the mining company.

It is also to probe the underlying causes of the incident and review current mining safety regulations.

It called on the Ministry of Solid Minerals to deploy more Emergency Response Specialists to the mining and successful rescue operations site without delay, for effective and successful rescue operations.

The House observed a minute of silence in honour of the lost lives and in solidarity with those awaiting rescue.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent importance on the need to rescue miners trapped in the deep mining pit at a mining site sponsored by Hon. Ismail Musa Modibo.

The House noted the distressing incident on Monday, 3rd June 2024, where over a hundred miners working with a mining entity, Africa Minerals and Logistics Company Limited were tragically trapped within a rocky mining pit.

It noted that all efforts to rescue the victims were in vain, necessitating immediate federal intervention.

The House said it was aware of the presence of both state and federal distress response teams at the collapsed mining pit.

It expressed grave concern over the report of the death of many miners during the rescue operations.

The House emphasized the critical need for the deployment of more special rescue experts to the site to prevent the victims from further loss of life.

It worried that the lack of adequate safety measures and emergency equipment by the mining companies led to the unfortunate situation.

