Reps mull plans for establishment of AI national regulatory framework

The House of Representatives at the weekend reiterated its resolve towards establishing a national framework to guide the development and regulation of Artificial Intelligence in Nigeria.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Akin Rotimi confirmed this in Abuja during the commemoration of the 2025 World Press Freedom Day, with the theme: ‘Reporting in the brave New World: The impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media,’ organized by Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) in conjunction with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS).

According to the House Spokesman, the legislative framework was aimed at balancing innovation with ethical responsibility, ensuring that AI technologies serve the public good and protect civil liberties.

While acknowledging the benefits of adoption of new technologies such as AI, he however noted that “we stand at the crossroads of human editorial judgment and algorithmic decision-making, we are faced with an important philosophical and practical dilemma: How do we preserve the integrity of journalism in a world increasingly dominated by artificial intelligence?”

Rep. Rotimi highlighted the challenges associated with wrong use of technology, argued that: “technology is a tool, not a conscience. In the face of rapid advancements, AI has proven capable of generating grammatically perfect articles, composing music, and processing vast amounts of data with breathtaking speed.

“But what it cannot replicate is moral clarity, human empathy, or the moral courage to challenge power; all of which lie at the core of the journalistic vocation.

“Artificial intelligence undeniably offers great promise, such as accelerating reporting, enhancing verification, and broadening the scope of dissemination.

“However, it also introduces risks: the amplification of biases inherent in flawed training data, the erosion of editorial independence through automated processes, and an alarming surge in misinformation that can outpace truth itself.

“The rise of AI-generated false news is not just a theoretical concern; it is a reality that has already begun to impact societies globally. Take, for instance, the widespread use of deepfake technology and AI-generated content during political elections in Africa.

“Misinformation has been deliberately crafted, with AI tools creating fabricated videos and articles designed to manipulate public opinion. In some instances, these false narratives have resulted in violence, public unrest, and fractured communities.

“The ability of AI to create convincing but entirely fabricated news stories has increasingly contributed to public disinformation and erosion of trust in both media institutions and democratic processes.

“The growing potential for falsehood to outpace truth presents a dire challenge. Misinformation campaigns can now be automated and scaled at an unprecedented rate, reaching millions in a matter of seconds.

“This makes it harder to distinguish fact from fiction, particularly when such fabricated news is designed to appear legitimate. The consequences can be far-reaching – undermining public trust, inflaming social divisions, and even destabilizing governments.”

Speaking on the State of Press Freedom, she lamented that: “Globally, press freedom remains under constant threat. In the United States, a Pew Research Center survey conducted between April 1 and April 7, 2024, released ahead of World Press Freedom Day, explored Americans’ perceptions of press freedom and found that: 41% of U.S. adults expressed being extremely or very concerned about potential restrictions on press freedoms.

“In countries like Hungary, watchdogs such as the Civil Liberties Union for Europe have warned of rising threats to media freedom. Separately, Hungarian independent media, cited by the Financial Times, reported that over €1 billion in state advertising was funneled to pro-government outlets between 2015 and 2023. Critics say this skews the media market, silences dissent and weakens press independence.

“In Nigeria, our circumstances are similarly fraught. Security agencies have, on occasion, engaged in actions that limit the freedom of the press, especially against print and digital platforms. Simultaneously, the unchecked rise of fake news, character defamation, cyberbullying, and politically motivated disinformation continues to erode trust in the media and fuels demands for more stringent digital regulation.

“As Spokesman of the House, I have seen firsthand how journalistic shortcuts seeking virality over veracity can do more harm than good. I have witnessed instances where serious accusations were made against the House of Representatives without any corroborating evidence, or a genuine attempt to verify the facts.

“While we staunchly defend the right to freedom of the press, we must recognize that this right comes with responsibility: the duty to act with integrity and in the best interests of the public.

“The 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives, under the visionary leadership of Rt. Hon. Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, GCON, remains resolutely committed to transparency, public engagement, and high ethical standards as laid out in Agenda 6 of our Legislative Agenda, which emphasizes Inclusion and Open Parliament.”

While underscoring the need to ensure responsible reporting, the House Spokesman observed that: “Though the digital media space has been democratised, it must not be left unregulated and unaccountable. History has shown us the destabilising consequences of sectors left unchecked. If the media itself fails to self-regulate, the state may be compelled to intervene, and this thin line between protecting the national interest and shielding political power is perilously easy to cross.

“Therefore, as I have consistently admonished, the first line of defense in this struggle must be media self-discipline and self-regulation. Regrettably, institutional accountability within the media has at times, been insufficient.

“The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), despite its 7 decades-long history and noble mission, has demonstrated limited capacity to enforce ethical standards among its members.

“Nonetheless, important exceptions provide hope for internal reform. One such reported instance occurred in July 2018, when Ephraim Ikpe, publisher of The Wave newspaper in Akwa Ibom State, was reportedly suspended by the Consolidated Chapel of the NUJ for publishing fabricated stories that maliciously targeted a fellow journalist.

“More recently, in October 2023, the Kogi State NUJ Council reportedly suspended a member, Ms. Veronica Okolo, over serious allegations of character assassination and misconduct.

“Additionally, in November 2023, the Abia State NUJ Council reportedly established a disciplinary committee to investigate unethical practices within its ranks and ensure the restoration of professional integrity.

“These actions, though commendable, must be replicated nationally and carried out with consistency, to ensure that the media can maintain its moral authority and continue to function as the democratic watchdog it was intended to be.”

