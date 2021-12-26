Reps mull plan to ensure payment of pension benefits within 90 days

The House of Representatives on resumption from the 2021 Christmas and New Year holiday is expected to commence debate on the general principles of a bill which seeks to ensure payment of pension to retirees within 90 days of disengagement from service and for related matters.

Section 173(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that pensions of the federal public servants shall be reviewed every five years or together with any Federal Civil Service salary reviews, whichever is earlier.

The private member bill sponsored by Hon. Alex Egbona seeks to alter the provisions of sections 173(4), insert new subsections 5, 6 and 7 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

According to the proponent of the bill, the proposed amendment to the existing section 5 to states that: “Pension or gratuity shall be paid to a retiree within 90 days of disengagement from service.”

He also proposed new subsection 173(6) which will provide that: “Documentation for payment shall commence at least two months before retirement date to give sufficient time to process and check paper works.”

Hon. Egbona also seeks the provision of new subsection 173(7) which states that: “Without prejudice to section 174 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), any person who fails to exercise due diligence to ensure compliance with the provisions of subsection (5) and (6) of this section shall be deemed to have committed offence and is liable to prosecution as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly or State Law as the case may be.”

As provided in the explanatory memorandum of the bill, the Bill seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to provide for the payment of pension to retirees in the public service within ninety days of engagement from service.

