The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution aimed at addressing the growing menace of erosion and environmental degradation in Ibadan North Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion titled “Need to address the menace of erosion in Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Oyo State,” sponsored by Hon. Oyekunle Fola.

Concerned by the development, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Ecological Fund Office and the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project to embark on comprehensive erosion control and drainage rehabilitation works in affected communities.

The House also tasked the Ecological Fund Office with including Ibadan North among priority areas for urgent intervention under the next phase of ecological projects to prevent further environmental damage and protect residents’ lives and property.

Leading the debate, Hon. Fola expressed grave concern over the increasing incidence of erosion and environmental degradation ravaging several communities in the constituency, including Agbowo, Atenda, Major Salahu, Sango, Mokola, Bodija and Yemetu, as well as adjoining areas.

He attributed the worsening situation to heavy rainfall during the rainy season, inadequate drainage systems, indiscriminate waste disposal and unplanned urban development, which have combined to aggravate erosion and undermine the safety and livelihoods of residents.

According to him, the consequences include the washing away of roads, destruction of public and private properties, disruption of commercial activities, displacement of residents and loss of farmlands and other sources of livelihood.

“The House is aware that, although the Federal and State Governments have made efforts through various agencies such as the Federal Ministry of Environment and the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project, successor to the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), these interventions have been inadequate and have not produced lasting solutions to the erosion challenges in Ibadan North,” he said.

The lawmaker warned that failure to implement urgent and coordinated remedial and preventive measures could worsen the existing environmental damage, displace more communities and destroy critical infrastructure, particularly with another rainy season approaching.

“The House is concerned that if urgent and coordinated remedial and preventive actions are not taken, the existing environmental damage may worsen, more communities may be displaced, critical infrastructure destroyed, and environmental degradation aggravated, particularly ahead of the next rainy season, thereby increasing poverty and hardship among residents,” Hon. Fola stated.

To ensure effective implementation of its resolutions, the House mandated its joint Committees on Environment, Works and Ecological Fund to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Environment and other relevant agencies to facilitate compliance with the directives.

The joint committees were also directed to report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.