Reps move to strengthen enforcement of safety laws, protect Nigerian workers

…as Speaker Abbas decries total lack of safety concerns of public buildings

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday pledged the 10th Assembly’s resolve towards strengthening the enforcement of existing safety laws in the country.

Hon. Abbas who gave the assurance in Abuja during the commemoration of 2025 World Safety Day with the theme: ‘The Legislative Perspective: Safety first. Building a safer future for all Nigerians’, organized by House Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations chaired by Hon. David Zachariah, also underscored the need for increased funding of the safety subsector.

He said: “It is not enough to simply create regulations; these regulations must be upheld.

“We will continue to push for increased funding, more rigorous monitoring, and most importantly, public awareness campaigns that educate our people on the importance of adhering to safety standards.

“Looking ahead, I am confident that we can build Nigeria where safety is not a luxury, but a norm.

“A country where every Nigerian—whether at home, in the workplace, on the road, or in the environment—has access to the best Safety practices and protection.

“We envision future where safety is embedded in every organization’s culture, in every construction project, and in every government policy.

“To achieve this, we will continue to invest in the education and training of Safety professionals, expand public outreach programs, and advocate for the integration of safety into the national development agenda.

“We will work to ensure that safety laws are enforced at all levels of government, from the federal to the local level.”

While stressing the need to guarantee the safety of workers against occupational hazards and fatalities, the Speaker tasked employers of labour and workers to take proactive measures to prevent injuries at the workplace.

He said, “In societies where life is not given the right premium and consideration, workers are exposed to various occupational accidents and dangers.

“Today reminds us to look inwards and remember that every worker has a right to be protected. Your choice of topic for this conference is a call to action.

“For those of us in the Parliament, we owe Nigerian workers the obligation to protect and ensure their safety at the workplace through appropriate legislation. In our oversight functions, we must ensure that extant laws are respected.”

While expressing nostalgia about the ILO’s perspective that about 2.3 million workers lose their lives every year from workplace injuries and health hazards, with about 160 million non-fatal injuries, Hon. Abbas lamented that: “in Nigeria, data on the workplace injuries and fatalities suffered by Nigerians may not be reliable because of a lack of comprehensive documentation.

“What many regard as data are reports from some organizations with high risk exposure, like the petroleum and mining sectors.

“Even at that, the data is neither comprehensive for reliable. The last time such data was recorded was between 1994 and 2001.

“An online report quoting from the ILO source only showed that the most recent fatalities were 238 fatalities and 3461 injuries in the construction industry between 2014 and 2016.”

While acknowledging the efforts made by some regulatory agencies such as FRSC, NCAA toward ensuring safety on road and aviation sectors, he however lamented that “there seems to be a total lack of safety concerns and focus on safety as they affect public buildings acros Nigeria.

“Most public buildings and workplaces in Nigeria are design – built, and opened for public use without safety checks.

“Apart from the installation of fire extinguishers at strategic locations in som he public buildings and offices, rarely do you see such buildings adequately marked with reflective tapes that could guide workplace injuries, both fatal and non-fatal. in some cases, some workers have become permanently disfigured from injuries sustained at the workplace.”

In line with the provisions of the 1999 constitution, the Speaker maintained that the “House of Representatives is poised to cause the necessary review of existing laws and seek ways to streamline and make them more effective in safeguarding public health and safety.”

On his part, Chairman, House Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, Hon. David Zachariah underscored the “importance of safety in every sphere of our lives—from our homes, to our workplaces, and on the roads.

“Today, we embark on an important journey that wil help us build a culture of safety that is long overdue in our country.

“World Day for Safety is celebrated globally as a call to action—an opportunity for communities, businesses, and governments to reflect on the state of safety and to create pathways for improvement.

“The decision to mark this day here in Nigeria is not just symbolic; it is a strategic declaration of intent It sends a strong message that safety is no longer an afterthought or a reactive measure.

“It is now a priority, and it must be embedded in the very fabric of our society,

“As we gather here today for the first-ever celebration of the World Day for Safety Conference in Nigeria, we take a step toward institutionalizing safety within every sector of our economy.

“We take a bold step toward a future where safety standards are universally respected, consistently enforced, and continuously Improved.

“Today is not just about discussing problems—is about forging solutions. It is about recognizing the challenges. understanding their root causes, and developing Sustainable and collaborative approaches that will lead to tangible progress in safety standards.

“The government plays a pivotal role m shaping the safety landscape of any nation.

“And as your Chairman in the House Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, I am proud to say that the Nigerian government is committed to playing its part in ensuring that safety regulations are not only introduced but effectively implemented.”

Speaking during the panel discussion, President of Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON), Dr. Stephen Udezi warned that any individual who parades himself as safety professional on conviction will be fined N100,000 or six months imprisonment or both while any organization who employs quack will be fined N100,000 while the Managing Director of such organisation will go to six months imprisonment or both in accordance with the provisions of the extant law.

While seeking for collaboration of relevant stakeholders including government establishments and private sectors, Dr. Udezi assured that ISPON is poised and adequately equipped with Professionals that could provide world class solutions to safety challenges in various sectors of the nation’s economy.

In his remarks, Minister of Labour and Employment , Dr. Muhammad described the theme as both timely and significant, given the rapidly evolving world of work characterized by digital labour platforms, remote work arrangements, and a growing array of emerging smart technologies.

While acknowledging that “legislation is central to navigating the digital frontier responsibly; ensuring that innovation does not erode the foundational rights, dignity, and welfare of the Nigerian worker,” the Minister averred that the safety of our workers must be anchored on secure technologies, sound data protection, and inclusive policy frameworks that uphold International Labour Standards.

In the bid to ensure efficiency in regulating safety, the Minister harped on the “need for coordination, social partnership, and the avoidance of duplicative mandates.

“The National Occupational Safety and Health Management system requires a harmonised approach, rooted in the principles of tripartism — where government, employers, and workers’ organizations collaborate as equal partners.

“This ensures that policies are not only technically sound but also practically enforceable and socially inclusive.

“The Ministry remains committed to engaging constructively with the National Assembly, social partners, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that emerging legislative proposals, including the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Bill, reflect a unified, robust, and forward-looking national strategy that balances innovation with worker protection.

“We recognize that bureaucratic processes have at times delayed the comprehensive review of the Labour Laws, nevertheless, Year 2024 marked significant progress with the publication of Nigeria’s revised OSH Country Profile and the Federal Executive Council’s approval of landmark OSH regulations such as the Construction Safety Regulations 2024 – now gazetted and publicly accessible.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE