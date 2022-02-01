Reps mourn late Hanifa, mandate committees to ensure justice

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Reps mourn late Hanifa, Reps give Nigerian Embassies, Reps committee vote on LGA autonomy, judicial reform, pension administration, Reps probe CBN, establishment of cottage industries, Magodo invasion, electoral amendment bill, Reps seek urgent rehabilitation, Insecurity: Reps decry high rate of kidnapping in Plateau, anti-money laundering counter-terrorism laws, extra-budgetary spending by Ministry of Agric, Public Accounts Tribunal underway, N17.1trn budget for 2022 fiscal year, Reps to deliberate on Buhari's position, ride-hailing firms over payment of taxes, Dismantle all roadblocks, Reps approve external loan, public hearing on new Finance bill , Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill, Passage of 2022 budget , Federal School of Nursing in Lagos , legal profession reform bill, adopting Artificial Intelligence, Reps summon Customs, sanctions for quacks teachers, excise collectable revenue, issuance of operational license , Reps tasks Security Chiefs Reps lament high death rate, submission of 2022 budget proposal, Reps task security agencies, Reps task Nigeria security agencies, Reps urge FG to upgrade nation's correctional centres, minority caucus challenges, NITEL earth satellite station, bill on free healthcare services, Reps probe Virgin Atlantic , banks over non-remittance, declare bandits as terrorist group, financial autonomy for Auditor General, Reps quiz NHIS, Minority Caucus e-Customs modernisation project, stakeholders support repositioning, Reps propose establishment, leakage of classified security documents, Buhari’s appointment of two Northerners, invasion of Delta communities by suspected herdsmen, Senate resumes, Reps applaud NNPC' stride, Reps quiz FMBN, Reps task Customs on N2.5trn , Reps unhappy over N5.62trn, Reps read riot act, Reps seek to prohibit president, shame erring MDAs, caucus blames presiding officers, consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation

Members of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, mandated relevant standing committees to ensure justice during the prosecution of the murder of the 5-year old Hanifa Abubakar.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on a matter of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon Kabiru Idris.

In his lead debate, Hon Idris who condemned the gruesome killing of Hanifa expressed grave concern over the safety of Nigerian Students in their various schools as well as insecurity challenges ravaging the country.

“I wish to call the attention of this honourable House to a tragic incident that occurred in Kano State on the 20th of January 2021.

“Security operatives comprising of the Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Security Services arrested one Abdulmalik Tanko and two others who kidnapped and murdered five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, a pupil of Nobel Kids school at Kwanar Dakata in Nasarawa Local Government area of Kano state.

“Hanifa was abducted on the 4th of December 2021 by her teacher Abdulmalik Mohammad Tanko who demanded a ransom of N6,000,000.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“He (Abductor) received this money but went ahead to kill her, a devastating situation that shocked the entire people of Kano State and the nation at large.

“Mr Speaker Sir, a child was abducted and murdered by someone who is supposed to be her protector and a custodian of national assets specifically, our children, our future nation builders.

“We need ‘to checkmate this situation as such occurrences further highlight the security challenges faced by our nation.

“For school children to be rendered unsafe, innocent souls subject to being kidnapped and killed is disgraceful and worrisome,” he noted.

Pleased by various interventions on the sad development, the House applauded the steps taken by the Kano State Government under the leadership of our performing Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Khadimil Islam for supporting the operation and prompt dispensation of justice.

The House also acknowledged the effort of the security personnel for a successful operation that led to the arrest of the suspected criminal and his collaborators through strategic intelligence gathering and tactical security operations.

“I also want this honourable chamber to clearly condemn this ghastly act and constitute a delegation to visit and condole with the family of the deceased and the entire people of Kano state.

“The House should also ensure that this matter is treated urgently and to a logical conclusion given all the necessary justice, it deserves such that the punishments will serve as a deterrent to others with similar motives.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Justice, Human Rights, Civil Societies & Development Partners to ensure compliance.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Reps mourn late Hanifa, mandate committees to ensure justice

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

Reps mourn late Hanifa, mandate committees to ensure justice

You might also like
Latest News

NSCDC boss seeks partnership with Army on training, logistics

Latest News

2023: We didn’t endorse Yahaya Bello ― Northern CAN

Latest News

Bauchi govt organises workshop for political office holders, top civil servants

Latest News

US reintroduces limited no-interview visa renewal

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More