Reps mourn late Hanifa, mandate committees to ensure justice

Members of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, mandated relevant standing committees to ensure justice during the prosecution of the murder of the 5-year old Hanifa Abubakar.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on a matter of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon Kabiru Idris.

In his lead debate, Hon Idris who condemned the gruesome killing of Hanifa expressed grave concern over the safety of Nigerian Students in their various schools as well as insecurity challenges ravaging the country.

“I wish to call the attention of this honourable House to a tragic incident that occurred in Kano State on the 20th of January 2021.

“Security operatives comprising of the Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Security Services arrested one Abdulmalik Tanko and two others who kidnapped and murdered five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, a pupil of Nobel Kids school at Kwanar Dakata in Nasarawa Local Government area of Kano state.

“Hanifa was abducted on the 4th of December 2021 by her teacher Abdulmalik Mohammad Tanko who demanded a ransom of N6,000,000.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“He (Abductor) received this money but went ahead to kill her, a devastating situation that shocked the entire people of Kano State and the nation at large.

“Mr Speaker Sir, a child was abducted and murdered by someone who is supposed to be her protector and a custodian of national assets specifically, our children, our future nation builders.

“We need ‘to checkmate this situation as such occurrences further highlight the security challenges faced by our nation.

“For school children to be rendered unsafe, innocent souls subject to being kidnapped and killed is disgraceful and worrisome,” he noted.

Pleased by various interventions on the sad development, the House applauded the steps taken by the Kano State Government under the leadership of our performing Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Khadimil Islam for supporting the operation and prompt dispensation of justice.

The House also acknowledged the effort of the security personnel for a successful operation that led to the arrest of the suspected criminal and his collaborators through strategic intelligence gathering and tactical security operations.

“I also want this honourable chamber to clearly condemn this ghastly act and constitute a delegation to visit and condole with the family of the deceased and the entire people of Kano state.

“The House should also ensure that this matter is treated urgently and to a logical conclusion given all the necessary justice, it deserves such that the punishments will serve as a deterrent to others with similar motives.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Justice, Human Rights, Civil Societies & Development Partners to ensure compliance.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Reps mourn late Hanifa, mandate committees to ensure justice

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

Reps mourn late Hanifa, mandate committees to ensure justice