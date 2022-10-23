Reps minority leader, Elumelu bags coveted Hollywood-Africa prestigious award

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Reps minority leader, Delta: Elumelu gets PDP ticket as Ossai loses out, IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa I’m Every Man’s Choice Now, My DM Is Crazy —Eniola Badmus It Is Now Bye To Decency: Crazy Fashion Trends At Owambe Parties, Ndudi Elumelu, Economic recovery guaranteed , Reps minority leader raises, PDP: Reps Minority Leader, probe into $418m judgement debts, Reps' minority caucus, Reps Minority Caucus laments, electoral. PDP NWC officially recognizes chinese doctors, Elumelu, COVID-19,delta, Fund, relief materials
Ndudi Elumelu

Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has been listed for the conferment of the 2022 Hollywood and Africa Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) for constituency development, effective representation and leadership.

The HAPAwards are conferred on outstanding American and African personalities including community leaders, international political figures, dignitaries, philanthropists and celebrities, who have achieved extraordinary milestones and accomplishments, in various leading spheres of life.

The award which will be bestowed on the Minority Leader at the 6th Annual Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards 2020 Show in California, United States of America on Saturday, October 29, 2022, is in recognition of his enviable performance in the parliament as well as his massive empowerment schemes, human capital and infrastructural developments in his Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency and other parts of the country.

HAPAwards CEO/Executive Producer, Tina Weisinger, in a letter indicated that the HAPAwards 2022 will also feature HAPA International Business Roundtable (HIBR) as well as other activities tailored to promote creativity, spotlights the rich African heritage, exhibits unique talents and honour outstanding individuals across the films, music, comedy, fashion and social media.

Weisinger stated that the HAPAwards 2022 will be a 2-day event starting from Saturday, October 29th to Sunday, October 30th.

HAPAwards has honoured royalties like His Imperial Majesty, The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi- Ojaja II; King of Swaziland, His Majesty, Ngwenyama King Mswati III among other very outstanding personalities.

It would be recalled that the Minority Leader was on October 11, 2022, conferred with the National Award of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) by the Federal Government for his roles in meritorious contributions to democratic governance and other spheres of national development. He is also decorated with several other national and international awards as well as outstanding professional recognitions.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

You might also like
Latest News

Reps minority leader, Elumelu mourns former PDP national chairman, Ogbulafor

Business News

Elumelu says COVID-19 presents opportunity to reset Africa

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Elumelu to distribute over N45m palliative items in Delta

Latest News

Reps Minority will insist on full implementation of 2020 budget ― Elumelu

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More