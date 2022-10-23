Reps minority leader, Elumelu bags coveted Hollywood-Africa prestigious award

Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has been listed for the conferment of the 2022 Hollywood and Africa Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) for constituency development, effective representation and leadership.

The HAPAwards are conferred on outstanding American and African personalities including community leaders, international political figures, dignitaries, philanthropists and celebrities, who have achieved extraordinary milestones and accomplishments, in various leading spheres of life.

The award which will be bestowed on the Minority Leader at the 6th Annual Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards 2020 Show in California, United States of America on Saturday, October 29, 2022, is in recognition of his enviable performance in the parliament as well as his massive empowerment schemes, human capital and infrastructural developments in his Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency and other parts of the country.

HAPAwards CEO/Executive Producer, Tina Weisinger, in a letter indicated that the HAPAwards 2022 will also feature HAPA International Business Roundtable (HIBR) as well as other activities tailored to promote creativity, spotlights the rich African heritage, exhibits unique talents and honour outstanding individuals across the films, music, comedy, fashion and social media.

Weisinger stated that the HAPAwards 2022 will be a 2-day event starting from Saturday, October 29th to Sunday, October 30th.

HAPAwards has honoured royalties like His Imperial Majesty, The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi- Ojaja II; King of Swaziland, His Majesty, Ngwenyama King Mswati III among other very outstanding personalities.

It would be recalled that the Minority Leader was on October 11, 2022, conferred with the National Award of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) by the Federal Government for his roles in meritorious contributions to democratic governance and other spheres of national development. He is also decorated with several other national and international awards as well as outstanding professional recognitions.

