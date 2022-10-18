Reps minority caucus, CSOs condemn attacks by political thugs during campaign rallies

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives and Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room under the aegis of Situation Room, on Tuesday, condemned in strong terms the recent attacks by political thugs during the ongoing presidential campaigns in Kaduna and Zamfara States.

While expressing concern over the attack during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Rally held in Kaduna State capital on Monday, October 17, 2022, the House of Representatives’ Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, via a statement made available to Parliamentary Correspondents alleged that the thugs were mobilized by certain interests in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Worried by the development, Hon Elumelu urged all the security agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the attack with a view to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to book.

He said: “The Minority Caucus is seriously concerned over the unprovoked violent act against the PDP Campaign. This attack is not only reprehensible but completely against the spirit and letter of the Peace Accord signed by political parties and their candidates in Abuja on September 28, 2022.

“Such thoughtless act of violence if not immediately checked is capable of derailing the 2023 elections, truncate our nation’s democratic process as well as jeopardise our national unity and corporate existence as a nation.

“It is therefore imperative that political parties and candidates must desist from such acts of desperation and embrace the course of democracy even in the face of unpopularity with the electorate.

“Our Caucus calls on the National Peace Committee to investigate the attack, issue appropriate penalty on culprits and take further steps to ensure strict adherence to the letters of the Peace Accord.

“The Caucus charges the security agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the attack and ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to book.

“Security agencies are also urged to put all necessary machinery in place to ensure adequate security during the campaign and election period so as to guarantee peaceful, free, fair and credible 2023 general elections,” Hon. Elumelu urged.

In a related development, the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (Situation Room) expressed concern over the recent attacks by political thugs at campaign rallies and urges political parties and political actors to call their supporters to order.

The Situation Room’s Convener, Ms Ene Obi and the two co-Conveners, Asma’u Joda and James Ugochukwu in a statement issued in Abuja, argued that the “recent attacks by political thugs at campaign rallies notably in Zamfara and Kaduna States contravene the provisions of Section 91(4) and Section 93(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“In accordance with Section 91(4) of the Act, registered political parties in Nigeria and their candidates should not be prevented from holding rallies, processions or meetings at any time for their constitutional political purposes.

“Section 93(1) of the Act also states that a Party, candidate or group of persons shall not directly or indirectly threaten any person with the use of force or violence during any political campaign in order to compel that person or any other person to support or refrain from supporting a political party or candidate.

“Situation Room reminds political parties that a contravention of this provision attracts a fine of N2,000,000 in the first instance, and N500,000 for any subsequent offence. A fine of N1,000,000 or imprisonment for a term of 12 months follows suit for candidates or persons who violate the law.





“Situation Room, therefore, calls on the Commissioner of Police in each State of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory to provide adequate security for proper and peaceful conduct of political rallies and processions in their respective jurisdictions and arrest perpetrators of violence at campaign grounds with a view to bringing them to justice, in line with the provisions of Section 91(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Police Act and the Public Order Act.”

