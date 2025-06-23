Reps’ Minority Caucus condemns killings of travellers in Plateau

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives on Monday condemned in strong terms the killings of 12 wedding travelers which occurred in Plateau State, last weekend.

The Caucus expressed the grief via a statement jointly issued by its Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda; Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Aliyu Madaki; Minority Whip, Hon. Ali Isa and Deputy Minority Whip, Hon. G. I. Ozodinobi.

“We are deeply saddened and outraged by the heinous attack that took place in Plateau State on Friday, June 21, 2025, in which 31 innocent wedding travelers, members of the Basawa community from Zaria, Kaduna State, were ambushed while en route to a marriage ceremony in Pau.

“Among the 12 killed were the father, younger brother, and uncle of the groom. The grief and anguish visited upon this family, and upon a community that had set out in joy, are both staggering and unconscionable.

According to survivors, the victims had clearly explained their mission: they were not combatants, nor were they party to any conflict. They bore no weapons, only gifts, kola nuts, and goodwill.

“Yet, they were met with suspicion, rage, and deadly violence. The assailants ignored every plea for understanding. Such cruelty offends the conscience of every peace-loving Nigerian.

We commend the prompt intervention of the Nigerian Army, whose swift action prevented further loss of life. But we must ask: how did we get here? How did we become a nation where joyful travelers can be mistaken for threats, and murdered in cold blood?

“We cannot ignore the wider context. Mangu Local Government Area has, in recent years, become a cauldron of herdsmen attacks. Just last night, 19 people were reportedly killed and many homes set ablaze.

“In the absence of effective state protection, it is sadly understandable that local communities have resorted to desperate acts of self-defence, forming vigilante groups and responding to every movement with suspicion.

“In such an atmosphere of fear and retribution, the line between justice and mob violence disappears; and innocent people, like the victims of Friday’s tragedy, are consumed in the chaos.

“Peace, law, and order cannot thrive where fear reigns and the state appears absent. It is the solemn duty of the State and Federal Governments to ensure that peace-building mechanisms are urgently instituted.

“Dialogue must be fostered between communities. Early warning systems must be activated. And most critically, perpetrators of violence must be brought to justice swiftly and transparently.

“We call on the government of Plateau State and the Federal Government to launch a full investigation into this attack, to bring all those responsible to account, and to urgently implement security and reconciliation initiatives in the State. Piecemeal responses will no longer suffice. What is required is a holistic approach that combines justice, dialogue, security, and reconciliation.

“To the grieving families of Basawa, we extend our deepest sympathies. This tragedy must be the turning point; not just in words, but in action.”