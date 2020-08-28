Reps minority caucus applauds re-election of Adesina as AfDB President

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated former Minister of Agriculture, Dr Akinwumni Adesina, on his reelection as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The lawmakers, in a statement by the Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, on Thursday, described Adesina’s re-election as well-deserved, given his commitment and track record of performance as the president of the AfDB.

“Indeed, as lawmakers, we are proud of Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, whose performance, leading to his reelection as the President of the AfDB, has again reinforced the global respect for our country as well as the recognition of Nigerians excelling in all walks of national and international engagements”, Elumelu stated.

The Minority Leader also noted that Dr Adesina, who excelled as the minister of agriculture under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration had continued in the ideals and performance-driven standards of the PDP, leading to his success in the AfDB.

The lawmaker also commended his colleagues for the resolution earlier passed in support of Dr Adesina’s re-election as well as governments of all African countries for having confidence in Dr Adesina while urging the reelected AfDB President to redouble his efforts in leading the bank in the overall good of the continent.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…