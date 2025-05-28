Reps member tackles Malami over insecurity during Buhari’s administration

Member representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency of Ondo, Hon Donald Kimikanboh Ojogo has accused former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami of being a major clog in the wheel of tackling insecurity in the country during President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, especially in the South West.

Hon. Ojogo who is the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on North Central Development Commission (NCDC) stated this in a statement titled: ‘Tinubu’s endorsement: Malami’s outburst, audacious mischief’, made available to Parliamentary Correspondents in Abuja, faulted Mallam Malami’s outburst over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s endorsement for second term.

He also frowned at Mallam Malami’s disdain for the now-endearing State Police was glare evidence of a jaundiced mind that detested a working and workable Federalism.

He said: “In exercising his right and freedom of expression, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami, SAN had on Sunday, slammed the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) for being insensitive to the plight of citizens and prioritizing politics.

“According to the former AGF, instead of addressing serious issues of insecurity, economic hardship, and rising poverty, APC chose to focus on politics, endorsing President Bola Tinubu ahead of an election that was still two years away.

“I am a Federal Lawmaker. I do not hold brief for the Presidency; I’m not also on a mission to hijack the job of our party’s competent spokesperson. I am, nonetheless, constrained to respond to the former AGF as someone who contended with Malami’s mischief during the Buhari’s administration.

“Without prejudice to political commentaries and discourse around the endorsement of President Tinubu, I’m amused by Malami’s comments.

“The comments represent in totality, an audacious mischief committed in error-both hypocritical and laughable. Except Malami concludes that Nigerians are a collective case of amnesia, his track record while he held sway as the AGF of the country betrayed his stance on issues affecting the people.

“I was Commissioner for Information and Orientation under the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s administration in Ondo State. Malami who has suddenly become the people’s advocate today was the major clog in the wheel of the efforts to tackle insecurity in the country, especially in the South West, then.

“As an active actor, I saw and witnessed first-hand, how Malami thwarted every effort of the Southern Governors Forum on issues of security. When we were at our lowest and insecurity posed a damning danger among our people, Malami stood against every possible remedy offered by the Southern Governors Forum under the leadership of the late Governor Akeredolu.

“But for the courage and bold move of the late Akeredolu and other Governors in the region, who called Malami’s bluff and dared him, the spate of kidnapping, gruesome killing, and other crimes wouldn’t have reduced in the South.

It’s on record that during the formative stage of Amotekun Corps, an initiative established by the Southwest Governors under the leadership of the late Akeredolu to protect the people and states in the Southwest, the former AGF superintended over the various attempts to abort the timely idea that berthed on the sands of vision and watered by

courage to fruition.

“Aside from Amotekun, Malami arrogantly stood against Governors who dared to discharge their constitutional duties protecting the lives and property of their citizens through lawful means. His disdain for the now-endearing State Police was glare evidence of a jaundiced mind that detested a working and workable Federalism.

“In the real sense, Malami signposted a potent weapon fashioned against all efforts to stem insecurity in the country while he was the Nation’s Chief Law Officer.”

