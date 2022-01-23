Reps member, supporters dump APC for PDP in Gombe

The reconciliation between Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, and his erstwhile political godfather, Sen Danjuma Goje, may have hit the rock as a member of the House of Representatives representing Gombe, Kwami/ Funakaye Federal Constituency, Yaya Bauchi, has resigned his membership of and dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker who is believed to be one of the supporters of Sen Goje in the resignation letter he sent to the party in December 2021, a copy which was leaked to journalists over the weekend in Gombe cited the internal crisis bedevilling the party as a reason behind his defection.

He also accused the party leadership of sidelining founding members including himself in the recent congresses, lamenting that the party machinery were hijacked from them and that there was no resolution in sight.

According to the lawmaker, “this decision of mine was arrived at after a careful observation of the numerous crises in the All Progressives Congress in our state without any resolution in sight.”

He stated further that, “all efforts made by well-meaning members of the All Progressives Congress to bring about a peaceful resolution of the crises continue to meet brick walls as some individuals have hijacked all-party machinery and have consistently refused some of us space to actively contribute to the development of the All Progressives Congress in Gombe state.”

In another development, thousands of APC members in Funakaye local government over the weekend defected from the party to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A chieftain of the PDP in the state who was a former member of the House of Representatives that represented the area from 2007 to 2011, Abubakar Abubakar BD, who received the decampees told our correspondent that their defection was in view of their neglect by the APC after working towards its victory in the 2019 election.

According to him, he was once an APC card-carrying member but claimed that he deserted it due to lack of organization and non-performance of Governor Yahaya.

He further alleged that the governor had not carried politicians who were instrumental to his victory along.

When contacted via phone call and text message on the development, APC State Publicity Secretary, Mr Moses Kyari, said that they dumped the party for personal reasons.

According to him, “they acted thinking that they could not secure tickets in 2023, hence they opted for the PDP.”