Reps member sues for peace, as NEMA donates relief items to Uwheru community

Following a motion sponsored by the lawmaker representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive on the floor of the House, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday, presented relief materials to Uwheru people of Delta State.

Tribune Online recalls that the community was under a heavy attack by suspected herdsmen leading to the death of about 10 persons in Agadama, Avwon, Agadama, Ohoro communities in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state early in the year.

Speaking before handing over the materials to the people at Agadama Primary School, the NEMA Director-General, Mohammadu Mohammad, who was represented by Mr Ifeanyi Omeje, a Principle Accountant, urged the people to make judicious use of the items.

In his remarks, Hon Waive sued for peace among indigenes and residents of in the Urhobo kingdom.

According to him, “when the herdsmen attack happened, I moved a motion on the floor of the House drawing the attention of the Federal Government to the situation, calling for relief materials as well as an investigation into the causes of the incessant attacks.

“Thereafter, I followed up with the relevant agencies of the Federal Government with a view to seeing the actualization of all the prayers of my motion.

“Today, I am glad that NEMA has responded by providing relief materials to persons affected by the attacks. My thanks go to the management and staff of the agency for a job well done.”

He enjoined the community leaders to be fair in the distribution of the items while assuring them that the government is working to ensure that herders’ attacks become a thing of the past in the area.

“I urge the community leaders to remain peaceful and united as they’ve been since the unfortunate incident even as distribution is made of these items today.

“Our attention is now shifted to the onerous task of ensuring the attacks do not occur anymore.

“I call on all Nigerians to give peace a chance as no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of violence,” he pleaded.

The presentation of the relief material in the community came three days after the burial of the late chairman of the community, Sunday Iniovogoma, who was killed in an explosion recently.

Items presented included: 257 bags of rice, 257 bags of garri, 257 bags of beans, 30 kegs of vegetable oil, 30 cartons of tomato paste and 514 pieces of blankets.

Others were; 600 bags of cement, 600 bundles of iron roofing sheets, 170 packets of zinc nails and 514 pieces of mattresses, 771 pieces of mosquito nets, 257 pieces of guinea brocade and 257 pieces of wax print.

The Council of Chiefs, led by Chief Peter Okigbe, the incumbent youth chairman, Mr Moses Collins as well as the President General of Agadama community, all lauded Hon Waive for the gesture.

They described the gesture first of its kind from the Federal Government to their people, adding that Hon. Waive has proved a true democrat who understands the pains of his people.

