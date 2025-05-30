Reps member, Ojogo, seeks adoption of AI for Nigeria’s sustainable development

The lawmaker representing the Ilaje/Ese-Odo federal constituency of Ondo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Donald Ojogo, has advocated for the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to advance sustainable development in Nigeria, particularly in riverine areas.

He explained that the introduction of this technological tool has the potential to improve efficiency in governance and other critical sectors of the economy, including health, infrastructure, and social inclusion.

Ojogo, a former Ondo Commissioner for Information, made these remarks while delivering the keynote address at a one-day research conference hosted by the College of Social and Management Sciences at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

The event, titled “Artificial Intelligence and Sustainable Development: Implications for Government, Economy, Society, and Policymaking in Nigeria,” attracted participants from various institutions across the country, along with experts in the field.

The renowned journalist, represented by Richard Olatunde, the former Chief Press Secretary to the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, emphasized that governments at all levels, as well as researchers and policymakers, should work towards developing a framework to integrate technology for the achievement of socio-economic development in the country.

According to him, ” It is imperative to be aware that AI holds immense potential to advance sustainable development in Nigeria, particularly in vulnerable riverine communities. By addressing environmental risks, economic disruptions, and social disparities, AI can enhance governance efficiency, stimulate economic resilience, promote social inclusion, and mitigate environmental threats.

” The proposed framework, tailored to the unique challenge in the riverine areas provides a comprehensive roadmap for policymakers, emphasizing infrastructure, human capital, community engagement, ethical governance, economic viability, and environmental sustainability.

” By leveraging AI, Nigeria can build a resilient, equitable, and sustainable future for its riverine communities, ensuring that no one is left behind in the pursuit of sustainable development. This study calls for concerted action from policymakers, researchers, and practitioners to translate these insights into practice, fostering a development paradigm that harnesses technology for the benefit of all.”

He however maintained that interdisciplinary research is essential to bridge the gap between AI technology and its practical implications.

“This involves collaborations between computer scientists, economists, sociologists, and environmental scientists to create holistic solutions that are both technologically sound and culturally relevant.

“For instance, integrating indigenous knowledge systems with AI-based models could lead to innovations that are uniquely suited to local challenges, thereby enhancing community acceptance and effectiveness,” he said.

Also speaking in his keynote speech, a financial expert,

Dr Awe Agboluga urged the federal government through the Ministry of Communications, innovation, and Digital Economy to implement the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2024 to provide a clear roadmap for the adoption of AI.

He recommended that the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) mandate AI explainability standards to address the “black box” problem and enhance transparency in financial and corporate governance applications.

The ABUAD Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Olasupo Ijabadeniyi who represented the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde at the event, said the university is taking proactive steps to align its curriculum and research priorities with the technologies shaping the future.

“These include Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, Cybersecurity, Full Stack Development, Metaverse Technologies, and Web 3.0. Our students are not just being prepared for the future, they are being equipped to lead it. AI, in particular, offers tremendous possibilities for transforming Nigeria’s developmental trajectory,” he said.

In his address, the Provost of the College of Social and Management Sciences, Professor Olayinka Aina, who doubles as the DVC (Academics) said research and innovation are not abstract ideals at the institution but they are lived values and the university has distinguished itself as a centre of excellence in teaching, research, and development.

According to him, “As part of our response to the digital revolution, ABUAD has also secured approval from the NUC to commence data related degrees from 2025/2026 academic session, namely: Bsc Data Science, Bsc Cybersecurity.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE