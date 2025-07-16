Reps member launches free eye care treatment for 5,000 Oyo residents

About 5,000 residents of Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency are set to benefit from the 2025 edition of the Akin Alabi Free Eye Test, Glasses, and Surgeries programme.

The medical outreach, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, is scheduled to run from July 28th to August 1st, 2025.

This outreach, targeting 5,000 participants, will provide free eye tests, prescription glasses, and surgeries for residents across five strategic locations in the constituency.

The locations are at the 7th Day Campsite, Erunmu (July 28); Ajiwogbo Town Hall, Ajiwogbo (July 29); Opposite Toun Hospital, Iwo Road (July 30); Open Space, Opposite Ajao Road, Sáwia, Olounshogo (July 31), and Chief Diran Alabi’s House, Brewery Junction (August 1).

The initiative, spearheaded by Hon. Akin Alabi, aims to tackle preventable blindness and improve access to quality eye care for underserved communities.

Hon Alabi reaffirmed his commitment to human capital development through sustainable health interventions, noting that improved vision enhances productivity, learning, and overall quality of life.