Hon Philip Agbese, the lawmaker representing Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, has applauded the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, over recent appointments.

Agbese said Abbas has again proven to be a nationalist, unifier, and bridge builder by picking his aides across the six geopolitical zones.

The Speaker, on Monday, announced 33 more appointees to add to two special advisers named last week.

In reaction, Agbese hailed Abbas for adhering to the principle of federal character by equally distributing his appointment between zones.

He noted that by doing this, the Speaker has complied with the tenets of the proportional sharing of all bureaucratic, economic, and political positions at all levels of government.

The Benue lawmaker added that the appointment represented the local idiosyncrasies of the six geo-political regions, every stratum of persons in the society, and all the religious and ethnic lines of the country.

Quoting from Section 318(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, Agbese said Abbas has shown a distinctive desire to promote national unity, foster national loyalty, and give every citizen a sense of belonging.

He, therefore, expressed optimism that the Speaker will continue to entrench fairness and equity in the selection of principal officers for the House of Reps as well as committee chairmen and members.

“Rt Hon Abbas’ recent appointments didn’t come as a surprise. He is pan-Nigerian, unifier, and bridge builder,” Agbese said.

“Every stratum of the Nigerian society was represented. The local idiosyncrasies of the 6 geo-political regions and all the religious and ethnic diversity of the country were effectively captured.

“I’m optimistic that he will continue in this line. Nothing beats an inclusive government. At this critical time, all hands must be on deck irrespective of tribe, religion, and region”.





He, however, urged Nigerians to support the Speaker and the 10th National Assembly in their quest towards a prosperous and safe Nigeria.