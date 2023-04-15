The 2023 House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Bomadi and Patani Federal Constituency, Delta State, Hon. Tamarankro Obriki, has congratulated High Chief Michael Johnny on the chieftaincy title conferred on him by the traditional ruler of Gbaramatu Kingdom, in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Johnny, Ijaw leader of APC in Delta State, received the chieftaincy title of “Agadiwei” of Gbaramatu Kingdom, on Saturday at Oporoza, headquarters of the kingdom.

In a statement on Saturday, Obriki said the chieftaincy title conferred on Johnny was deserving and described him as a selfless high-network individual who puts his friends before himself.

Obriki said, ” High Chief Micheal Johnny has contributed immensely to the struggle for a better Ijaw land and Niger Delta. He is also a foundational leader of our great party APC in Delta State.

“Chief Micheal Johnny worked assiduously for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-Elect, and also Mr Joel Onowakpo Thomas, Senator-elect, and our leader Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in the just concluded gubernatorial elections.”

He commended Johnny for working for all other APC candidates in and outside his constituency at the last elections.

” I am a beneficiary of Johnny’s large heart and benevolence gesture. On behalf of my teaming supporters, family and well-wishers, I want to say congratulations to the brand new ” Agadiwei” of the Gbaramatu kingdom.

“I know you will use this new responsibility to bring development to the Gbaramatu kingdom,” he charged.

