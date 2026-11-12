Reps member facilitates agricultural empowerment for 300 Ogun farmers

The member representing Yewa North and Imeko Afon in the House of Representatives, Hon Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has facilitated agricultural empowerment for 300 elderly farmers across Yewa North and Imeko-Afon constituencies.

The programme, which was organised by the Federal Cooperative College, Oji River, in collaboration with Gatem Nigeria Limited, was held at the T. Ade Resource Centre, Imeko.

The beneficiaries received grains and various farm implements, while 10 motorcycles were also provided as part of the intervention aimed at supporting agricultural activities and improving livelihoods across the rural communities.

Speaking at the event, the lawmaker’s personal assistant, Kunle Fagbohun, who represented Isiaka, said the initiative reflected his principal’s commitment to improving the welfare of constituents and creating opportunities for economic advancement, particularly among rural farmers.

He conveyed the lawmaker’s appreciation to the beneficiaries for their continued encouragement and support, noting that their confidence had remained an important source of motivation in his efforts to provide effective representation.

The Executive Chairman of Imeko-Afon Local Government, Hon. Theophilus Olorode, commended the initiative, describing it as a significant intervention for the farming community. He acknowledged the importance of extending practical support to farmers, particularly elderly people whose livelihoods depend substantially on agricultural activities.

A former member of the House of Representatives representing the constituency, Dr Dele Ogunsiji, also praised the initiative and urged the beneficiaries to put the items to productive use to improve their farming activities and economic circumstances.

Similarly, an APC chieftain, Chief Balogun Sobaloju Isiaka, advised the beneficiaries against selling the items, emphasising the importance of using the equipment for the purposes for which it was provided.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Ifedele Oluwatosin expressed appreciation to Isiaka for facilitating the intervention and encouraged fellow beneficiaries to make judicious use of the materials.

In his remarks during the event, the Director-General of the GNI campaign organisation, Hon. Olugbenga Afolabi, described the initiative as a rare gesture and commended the lawmaker for extending support to elderly farmers across the constituency.

He expressed confidence that more interventions would follow, assuring the people of Isiaka’s continued commitment to their welfare and development.

The beneficiaries were drawn from several communities across the federal constituency, including Aiyetoro, Iju, Ketu South, Ketu Central, Afon, Iwoye, Ilara, Ijofa and Oke-Agbede, among others.

The intervention forms part of Isiaka’s development-focused approach to representation, with particular attention to supporting local enterprise, strengthening rural livelihoods and expanding access to opportunities across Yewa North and Imeko-Afon.