A House of Representatives member representing Awka North and South Federal Constituency, Prof. Lilian Oby Orogbu, has empowered 200 widows and youth in Awka North and South of Anambra State with essential skills and resources to establish small-scale businesses.

This collaborative initiative between the Federal College of Horticulture, Norton Innovation Services Limited and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is targeted at uplifting vulnerable members of society and promoting sustainable economic growth.

The empowerment program, held at St. Mathews Parish, Amawbia, on Friday, followed a comprehensive training program at Ndi Ichie village hall, Umudioka, Awka, from June 25 to 28, 2024.

Participants received practical guidance on establishing sewing businesses and launching grinding machine enterprises; essential skills for economic self-sufficiency and community development.

Speaking during the event, Orogbu underscored the critical role of empowering women and youth in promoting sustainable development and alleviating poverty.

He said, “We must invest in our most vulnerable community members to forge a brighter future for all. To the beneficiaries, seize this opportunity and utilize the provided resources effectively.

“Our initiative has commenced with 200 individuals, and we remain steadfast in mitigating the impact of ongoing economic challenges.

“Indeed, this empowerment initiative will have a tangible impact on the lives of the beneficiaries and the broader community.

“As these empowered widows and youth embark on their entrepreneurial journeys, we anticipate the positive ripple effects: small-scale businesses flourishing, families benefiting, and communities thriving.”

Representatives of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Patience Anagor, a widow from Amanuke and Ejie Ikechukwu, a youth from Nise, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the lawmaker for her timely intervention.

