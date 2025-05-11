Reps member donates tractor to Bauchi farmers

A member of the House of Representatives representing Darazo-Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Hon Mansur Manu Soro, has donated a complete set of Massey Ferguson 375 tractors to the Darazo-Ganjuwa Farm Mechanisation Support Initiative (DAGFAMSI) for the benefit of all registered farmers.

Speaking at the donation ceremony, Mansur Manu Soro explained that the donation was an addition to a similar brand of tractor he had earlier facilitated after registering the association with relevant government agencies in 2020.

The federal lawmaker also launched the first phase of the Mansur Manu Soro (MMS) Young Millionaires in Agriculture programme, where a total of 125 selected youths were empowered to become full-time farmers.

According to him, “Each of the benefiting youths received four bags of NPK fertiliser (15-15-15), 15kg of Faro-69 improved seeds, four litres of various pesticides and herbicides, a sum of ₦20,000 for farm clearance, and one spraying machine.”

He stressed that the programme aims to cultivate one acre of land per participant, with a projected harvest of 40 bags of paddy rice valued at ₦2 million, based on the current market rate.

The federal lawmaker assured, “The second phase of the programme will commence after the implementation and evaluation of the first phase by our team of farm extension services.”

According to him, “Darazo-Ganjuwa Federal Constituency, under my humble representation, prioritises agricultural intervention for the betterment of our people.”

“We remain fully committed, as a people, to contributing our quota in bridging Nigeria’s rice deficit of 3.5 million metric tonnes per year,” he added.

He emphasised that Nigeria has the arable land necessary for year-round rice farming but noted that this potential has long been neglected. He stated that the initiative aims to raise awareness and effect necessary adjustments.

