Reps member calls for probe of Gov Umahi’s statement on sponsors of killer herdsmen

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Hon. Anayo Edwin on Friday called on security agencies to fully exploit the information traces of the sponsors of the suspected killer herdsmen as alleged by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Recall that Governor Umahi while briefing journalists during the on-the-spot visit to Egedegede on 30th March 2021, was quoted as saying that “we have traces of the sponsors and the sponsors of those who came here. I will not disclose them.”

The lawmaker gave the charge in a statement titled: ‘Egedegede killings: Proactive steps to the security of lives and property needed’, obtained by Tribune Online.

While expressing regrets over the prevailing security challenges which have led to the death of thousands of Nigerians, Hon. Edwin condemned the killings which took place at Egedegede in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“I received with shock the sad news of the killing of about 25 members of my constituency on Tuesday, 30th March 2021 by suspected herdsmen who wielded AK-47 rifles.

“This sad incident took place in Nkalaha, Obegu, Amezu and Umuhuali all around Egedegede in Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi State.

“As someone who places the highest value on human lives, I am worried that human beings could easily take away the lives of innocent fellow human beings like they did to my constituents without the slightest provocation.

“As I pray for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased victims, I heartily condole with the respective families of the departed and all of us affected one way or the other by the tragedies of their respective untimely departures. May God gives all of us the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses, I pray in Jesus’ name.

“In the same vein, I charge Ebonyi State Government and security agencies to take proactive security measures like activation of the operation of the long announced forest guards; enforcement of the presidential order on AK47-wielding herdsmen in Ebonyi State; and maintenance of prompt or effective intelligence-gathering tabs to ensure the security of lives and properties of the citizenry to avoid future occurrence of this sad development.

“I believe that if some or all of these proactive security measures were taken immediately after the overnight vacation of ‘all the herdsmen in Ishielu local government’ which the governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, reported and described to journalists as ‘very shocking’, these senseless killing of innocent Ebonyi citizens could have been prevented; and the precious lives of the victims saved.

“I charge the security agencies in Ebonyi State to fully exploit the ‘traces of the sponsors’ of the attacks which the governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, mentioned in his address to journalists during the governor’s on-the-spot visit to Egedegede on 30th March 2021 to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly killings are arrested and brought under the full weight of the law,” he urged.

