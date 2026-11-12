Reps member, Agbese, commends Oyedele, Bagudu over budget performance

Deputy Spokesman of the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has commended the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, over the Federal Government’s budget performance in the second quarter of 2026.

According to the Second Quarter 2026 Budget Implementation report published by the Budget Office of the Federation on November 7, government revenue stood at about N11.9 trillion in the first half of the year.

It also showed that Nigeria’s economy expanded by 4.43 per cent in Q2 2026, marking its strongest quarterly growth since Q3 2024. Nominal GDP reached N119.29 trillion, supported by improved crude oil production and resilient non-oil activity.

Hon. Agbese (LP-Benue) said the statistics reflected efforts to strengthen fiscal management and improve the implementation of national budget priorities.

The lawmaker, who is also the Deputy Spokesperson of the House, spoke with journalists in Abuja on Thursday against the backdrop of President Bola Tinubu’s request for the House to approve a fresh external borrowing plan.

President Tinubu had on Wednesday written to the House of Representatives, seeking approval for the implementation of new external borrowing contained in the 2026 Appropriations Act to the tune of about N10.8 trillion.

The borrowings, according to the President, are intended to finance projects contained in the Appropriations Act and consolidate the macroeconomic gains recorded so far.

Reacting to the statistics, Hon. Agbese said: “These numbers show that deliberate efforts are being made to improve the management of our economy. We must acknowledge the work being done by the Ministers of Finance and Budget and Economic Planning to strengthen fiscal coordination and ensure that national priorities are reflected in government spending.

“While there is still considerable work to be done, we should be able to recognise progress where it is being made. The figures indicate that the economy is responding to ongoing reforms, and the responsibility before us is to sustain that momentum.”

He said the roles played by Oyedele and Bagudu in coordinating fiscal and budgetary policies deserved recognition, particularly as the country worked to improve revenue generation, manage public expenditure and address funding needs across critical sectors.

“The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy alongside his counterpart, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning occupy strategic positions in the implementation of the administration’s economic agenda. Their ability to work together, align fiscal policies and improve budget coordination is important to achieving the desired results,” he said.

The lawmaker stressed the importance of regular budget performance assessments in measuring progress, identifying implementation gaps and ensuring that government spending remained aligned with national development priorities.

On the proposed external borrowing, Hon. Agbese said the request should be considered within the context of the government’s funding requirements and the need to sustain critical development projects across the country.

He added that the request provided another opportunity for the executive and the legislature to strengthen cooperation in addressing the country’s development and infrastructural financing needs.

Hon. Agbese called for continued collaboration between both arms of government to ensure that approved funds were properly utilised and priority sectors received the necessary attention.

He also urged ministries, departments and agencies to sustain efforts towards improving budget execution, strengthening accountability and ensuring that allocations translated into measurable benefits for Nigerians.

“The ultimate test of any budget or external borrowing plan is its impact on the lives of ordinary Nigerians. Beyond the figures, we want to see better roads, improved healthcare, quality education, jobs and opportunities for our people. That is why budget implementation must remain a priority,” he said.