Reps meet Airline operators over non-availability of forex

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
The leadership of the House of Representatives is currently holding a meeting with Airline operators as part of ongoing efforts geared toward addressing the non-availability of foreign exchange and other challenges facing the industry.
The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila observed that heads of relevant Agencies including Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Aviation, as well as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are currently attending Ministerial briefings at the State House.
Hence, he noted that an extended meeting would be scheduled for Thursday.
Details later…

