Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, disclosed that the Green Chamber of the National Assembly in its first legislative session introduced a total of 1,351 bills and successfully passed 89 bills through Third Reading.

He also said that 679 motions were equally introduced within the period under review to reawaken relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to their mandates.

It will be recalled that the 10th House was inaugurated on June 13, 2023, with the emergence of Speaker Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker respectively.

In his message to mark the commencement of the second session of the legislative year at the plenary on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Speaker Abbas through his Deputy, Hon. Kalu who presided, said that with 1,351 bills, the 10th House has surpassed the previous ones since the return of democracy in 1999.

He said: “On the 13th of June 2023, we were inaugurated into this House with a shared commitment to be the strong voice and champions of our constituents. We made a solemn pledge to uphold the principles of democracy, justice, and progress. Today, as we reflect on our First Session, I am proud to say that we have not only honoured that pledge but have exceeded all expectations.

“Together, we have faced national challenges head-on, debated passionately, legislated wisely, and upheld the values that define us as a democratic society. At the heart of this democratic journey has been the legislature, an institution that epitomizes the participatory character of our democracy.

“The National Assembly, comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives, has played a pivotal role in ensuring that the aspirations and interests of Nigerians are represented, laws are made for the peace and progress of the country, and the executive is held accountable.

“The 10th House, in its First Session, has continued to uphold these tenets and the legacy of previous sessions before us. Throughout our first session, each one of you has demonstrated unwavering dedication and integrity in carrying out our duties.

“We have engaged in robust debates, passed crucial legislation, conducted thorough oversight, and stood firm in representing the diverse voices of our nation. Together, we have shown what true public service looks like – selfless, principled, and committed to the common good.

“We have passed numerous laws that have shaped our economic landscape, reformed key sectors, and strengthened our democratic institutions. The House introduced 1,351 bills, the highest number in any first session since 1999. Out of this impressive number, 89 bills were passed, reflecting the House’s commitment to legislative efficiency and effectiveness. Key bills include the Access to Higher Education Act, 2024, popularly known as the Students Loan Bill, and the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which aims to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of Nigeria’s electricity sector by promoting investment in renewable energy sources. Furthermore, the Federal Audit Service Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023, strengthens financial oversight and transparency, ensuring better management of public funds and reducing corruption.

“Additionally, 679 motions were introduced, setting a record for the number of motions in the first session.

“One of the core functions of the legislature is oversight. Through public hearings, investigative committees, and rigorous debates, we have held the executive accountable, ensuring that public funds are used judiciously and that government policies are aligned with the needs of the people. Our oversight activities have led to significant outcomes, including recovering misappropriated funds and rectifying administrative inefficiencies.”

Speaker Abbas however called on his colleagues to brace up for the challenges ahead in the second legislative year.

“As we begin this second session, we must acknowledge that there are challenges ahead. Despite our efforts, Nigeria continues to grapple with issues of poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

“The expectations of our constituents remain high, and they look up to us to address pressing issues such as security, economy, healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The gains of democracy must translate into tangible improvements in the lives of our citizens.

“As Legislators, we are aware that our work is far from complete. We must continue to enact laws that promote economic growth, social justice, and environmental sustainability,” he said.

