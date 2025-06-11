Reps: Ibas presents N1.48trn Rivers 2025 budget

… promises massive infrastructure, healthcare, job creation

The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), on Wednesday, presented the proposed N1.48 trillion budget for the 2025 fiscal year before the ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives overseeing the state’s affairs under the current state of emergency.

Presenting the budget proposal, Ibas stated that the fiscal plan was carefully designed to align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive and to drive inclusive growth across all critical sectors.

The Sole Administrator noted that the draft budget had been reviewed by the Presidency and duly transmitted to the National Assembly, in adherence to constitutional procedures.

He said, “Our 2025 budget proposal embodies the President’s vision for Rivers State and builds upon the Rivers State Development Plan 2017–2027.”

Ibas underscored the administration’s priorities of improving internally generated revenue, revitalising infrastructure, developing human capital, and ensuring equitable economic development.

“The state anticipates a total revenue of N1.4 trillion, with N597.14 billion already realised by May 2025, just 4 per cent below projected benchmarks. The N1.48 trillion expenditure proposal prioritises large-scale investment in infrastructure and social welfare programs.

“The summary of the budget are as follows “major chunk of the budget is earmarked for the construction of roads, bridges, and transportation networks to strengthen rural-urban integration. Other significant allocations cover shoreline protection, erosion control, and land reclamation.

“The administration is also pursuing counterpart funding arrangements to unlock external capital for rural access roads and agricultural market expansion.

“In the agriculture sector, the budget includes initiatives aimed at boosting food security and expanding mechanised farming, with the creation of over 16,000 direct and indirect jobs projected over the next two years.

“The health sector is set to receive N55 billion for the relocation and expansion of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, while N50 billion is allocated for the upgrade of zonal hospitals. Additionally, a N5 billion Drug Revolving Fund is proposed to ensure uninterrupted medical supplies statewide.

“On education, the government plans to spend N30 billion on zonal secondary school development and N5.75 billion on the rehabilitation of primary schools, with a focus on promoting inclusive learning. Social empowerment programs include N2.5 billion for women’s economic support and N3 billion to establish a Youth Resource Center aimed at driving innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The budget also includes funds for the renovation of housing estates, as well as a comprehensive N117 billion allocation for pensions and gratuities, with N50 billion specifically designated for the clearance of outstanding arrears. Furthermore, N20 billion is proposed to recapitalise the Rivers State Microfinance Bank to boost support for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

“Other key areas of focus included personnel compensation, group life insurance, disaster response measures, and climate adaptation programs,” he said.

He pointed out that limited access to comprehensive financial records, stemming from the non-cooperation of officials from the suspended administration, posed challenges. Nonetheless, he assured lawmakers that all accessible data had been consolidated to ensure transparency and accountability.

The Sole Administrator emphasised that the budget reflected both the urgency and the vision set by President Tinubu under the state of emergency.

Ibas said, “This proposal gives life to Mr. President’s instruction to sustain vital government operations and preserve programs that directly affect the lives of Rivers people. By God’s grace, every citizen with a compelling idea will find an opportunity to thrive, regardless of ethnicity or political leaning.”

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee , Julius Ihonvbere assured the administrator of the cooperation of the Committee in stabilising the state.

Ihonvbere further restated the commitment of the House of Representatives to transparency and accountability for national prosperity.

The House committee is expected to continue its deliberations and present a comprehensive report to the full chamber for its final approval.

