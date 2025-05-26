Reps hold valedictory session in honour of five late members, Tuesday

The House of Representatives will during Tuesday plenary sitting hold a solemn valedictory session in honour of five members of the 10th Assembly who passed away while still in active service to the nation.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Akin Rotimi disclosed this in Abuja, via a statement made available to parliamentary correspondents.

The members are: Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga – Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency, Ogun State / Immediate Past Deputy Chief Whip who passed in January 2025.

Rep. Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga – Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency, Sokoto State who passed away in October 2023.

Rep. Isa Dogonyaro – Garki/Babura Federal Constituency, Jigawa State who passed away in May 2024.

Rep. Olaide Adewale Akinremi – Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Oyo State who passed away in July 2024.

Rep. Ekene Abubakar Adams – Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Kaduna State who passed away in July 2024.

According to Rotimi, the Reps valedictory session will commence at 11:00am in the Green Chamber, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

He explained that the event was organised to “celebrate the lives, service, and legacies of the following departed lawmakers.

The House Spokesman explained that the families of these lawmakers, alongside other dignitaries, are expected to attend the Reps valedictory session.

Rotimi further explained that te commemoration will feature tributes, personal reflections, observances of silence, and other ceremonial rites in the chamber, in line with parliamentary tradition.

“As outlined in the agenda for the session circulated to Members by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, Esq., tributes will be led by the Speaker and Principal Officers of the House, followed by remarks from colleagues, party leaders, and invited guests.

“Each of these late members made lasting contributions to the 10th House through motions, bills, oversight, and constituency engagement. Their voices helped shape debates and the legislative agenda within committees, caucuses, and plenary.

“The House notes that the death of a sitting member is not only a personal loss but also an institutional moment of mourning – underscoring the burden of leadership and the fleeting nature of life. It is a reminder of the sacred trust bestowed upon lawmakers by the Nigerian people.

“As the 10th Assembly approaches its midterm in June 2025, the valedictory session offers a moment for remembrance and renewed dedication to the ideals of public service and national representation.

“The public, media, and civil society are encouraged to follow the proceedings via the official broadcast and digital platforms of the House of Representatives, as the nation honours the memory and service of these distinguished Nigerians,” he said.

