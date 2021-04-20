Reps hold valedictory session for late member

The House of Representatives on Tuesday held a valedictory Session in honour of a late member, Hon Ossy Prestige, who represented Abia North/South Federal Constituency of Abia State who passed away earlier this year, after a protracted illness.

Speaking at the Session, thy Speaker Rep Gbajabiamila described the late lawmaker as a man of character and influence, who lived a good and fulfilling life.

Gbajabiamila said that Prestige was a fine gentleman and astute legislator, whose contribution to the House and the country at large would be dearly missed.

The Speaker recalled that his last moment with Prestige was in London when he visited him while receiving treatment in a hospital there.

He described it as an emotional moment for him, as they had agreed to meet in Nigeria, but it turned out to be the last time they were together.

He said Prestige’s demise had caused a “hollowness in the hallowed chamber and sorrow in the air.”

While condoling the family of the late legislator, he pledged the support of the House to them.

Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe, said Prestige’s constituency falls under his Senatorial Zone (Abia South), and they worked well together despite party affiliations for the good of the people.

He begged that death should not visit the National Assembly again.

According to him, “we beg death not to come to the National Assembly again. This is too much for us. While we mourn, we celebrate him. He was a man we all adored when he lived.”

House Leader, Alhassan Doguwa, who described Prestige’s demise as sad, said the inevitability of death should serve as a lesson for leaders in the country to remember to serve with heart and mind.

Doguwa said the late Prestige was passionate and discharged his responsibilities very well at all times with a sense of love and humour.

The House Leader said the mood was not convenient for the business of the day on the floor of the green chamber and called for the adjournment of the plenary.

He prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and condole his family and loved ones, saying that every member of the House had lost a friend in Prestige.

House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, mourned Prestige’s demise, saying life is not measured by how long, but how impactful it was.

He said Prestige saw leadership as service and a vocation, who used his God-given talent for the good of the people.

He regretted that Prestige really wanted to live to be able to take care of his family and continue his good works, but one cannot question God’s decision.

He also promised the House would be supportive to the late lawmaker’s family.

Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu, said the presence of a cross-section of people across various affiliations for the session was a testimony of the type of person Prestige was.

He described the demise as one death too many.

He lamented that in less than two years, the House had lost up to six members, saying should serve as a reminder of the mortality of life on earth.

He said Prestige had had a presence that commanded respect across the country and he did very well in any responsibility he handled.

He described him as a good man who lived a great life.

Deputy Chief Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha said Prestige put himself in the service of mankind, adding that his life of service is worthy of celebration.

A close friend of the late President, Buba Yusuf Yakub (Adamawa) said Prestige was a good man, who was loved by his people.

Buba Yusuf Yakub said his demise was a great loss to the people of Abia State and the country at large.

Other lawmakers who gave their tributes extolled the lawmaker for hard work, passion and dedication to duty.

They said he will be greatly missed and prayed that God condoles the family.

It was a subdued atmosphere as all the lawmakers seemed in a sober and reflective mood.

In attendance at the session was the late Prestige’s family, among others.

Members filed past the body of the late lawmaker, lying in state in the lobby of the National Assembly complex, in respect, before adjourning sitting to the next day.

