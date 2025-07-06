Reps hold second NASS Open Week, deepen accountability culture

The House of Representatives will host the second edition of the National Assembly Open Week from Tuesday, 8 July to Thursday, 10 July 2025.

According to the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Akin Rotimi, the event “underscores the House’s commitment to open governance, legislative transparency, citizen engagement, and institutional accountability.”

“At the mid-term of the 10th Assembly’s tenure, the Open Week presents a timely platform to demonstrate the People’s House’s commitment to accountability, strengthen public trust, and engage stakeholders on the evolving role of the legislature in Nigeria’s democratic journey.”

According to him, the Opening Ceremony will feature remarks by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and a keynote address by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, while national and international dignitaries will deliver goodwill messages.

“The event will also include an interactive session and, as a central highlight, the official launch of the House’s Legislative Scorecard.

“This Scorecard captures the House’s legislative achievements, oversight interventions, and reform initiatives over the past two years.

“The three-day programme will include thematic sessions focused on key national priorities. These will cover: agriculture, food security, and nutrition; women’s political inclusion; the constitutional role of traditional rulers; economic reforms and citizen participation; and youth engagement in governance.”

He added that Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, who doubles as Chairman of the National Council on Nutrition, will deliver special remarks during the session on food security and nutrition.

“Participants in the Open Week will be drawn from diverse constituencies, including professional associations, civil society organisations, development partners, the organised private sector, student and youth groups, traditional rulers, and others.

“This broad representation reflects the participatory nature of the Open Week and the people-focused character of the 10th Assembly’s Legislative Agenda.

“The House of Representatives Open Week remains a cornerstone of the House’s public engagement strategy. It reflects the core values guiding the 10th Assembly: openness, responsiveness, inclusion, and impact.

“It affirms the House’s enduring identity as the People’s House, rooted in service, guided by accountability, and driven by the voice and aspirations of the Nigerian people.

“The media and general public are encouraged to participate in the Open Week activities, either in person or via the official digital platforms of the House of Representatives,” the House Spokesman stressed.

