Members of the House of Representatives Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have celebrated their Chairman, Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu, on his 60th birthday, describing him as a distinguished legislator whose leadership, courage and commitment to public service have continued to make remarkable contributions to national development.

The lawmakers, in a congratulatory statement signed by members of the Committee on Sunday, joined his family, friends, associates and well-wishers in celebrating six decades of what they described as a life richly blessed and dedicated to purposeful leadership and service to humanity.

The lawmakers, drawn from various political parties, particularly commended Hon. Betara for demonstrating exemplary leadership, uncommon dedication and an impressive capacity to build consensus, inspire confidence and deliver results in his capacity as Chairman of the Committee.

According to the lawmakers, his leadership has strengthened the Committee’s effectiveness and reinforced its commitment to addressing issues affecting the development of the Federal Capital Territory.

“As Chairman of our Committee, you have demonstrated exemplary leadership, uncommon dedication and an impressive capacity to build consensus, inspire confidence and deliver results,” the statement read.

The members further noted that Hon. Betara’s commitment to the activities of the Committee and the development of the FCT reflected his profound understanding of public service and the responsibilities entrusted to him.

They said his contributions to nation-building and his consistent commitment to the people of Biu, Bayo, Kwaya-Kusar and Shani Federal Constituency of Borno State had further distinguished his record of legislative and public service.

The lawmakers also expressed delight over his recognition as The Sun Newspaper’s House of Representatives Member of the Year, 2026, describing the award as a deserved acknowledgement of his legislative contributions and outstanding leadership.

“We are equally delighted to celebrate your well-deserved recognition as The Sun Newspaper’s House of Representatives Member of the Year, 2026,” they stated.

According to them, the prestigious recognition was a fitting tribute to his legislative accomplishments, leadership qualities and positive impact on the lives of the people he represents.

They stressed that the award further underscored the importance of purposeful representation and effective legislative engagement in advancing democratic governance and national development.

The Committee members described Betara’s attainment of 60 years as an important milestone, noting that his life and career remained an inspiration to colleagues and other public office holders.

“At 60, you stand as an inspiring example of purposeful leadership, resilience and service with distinction. We are proud to be associated with your leadership and privileged to serve alongside you,” the lawmakers said.

They prayed Almighty Allah to grant the celebrant renewed strength, sound health, greater wisdom and abundant grace as he begins another decade of his life.

“As you step into this new decade, we pray that Almighty Allah grants you renewed strength, sound health, greater wisdom and abundant grace,” the statement added.

The lawmakers also expressed optimism that the years ahead would bring greater accomplishments, personal fulfilment and more opportunities for Betara to contribute to the development of Nigeria and humanity.

While wishing Hon. Betara a happy 60th birthday, the lawmakers expressed confidence that his new chapter would be even more rewarding and impactful.