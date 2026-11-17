House of Representatives on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the plight of millions of pensioners following the non-payment of pension benefits across 22 States of the Federation.

The lawmakers expressed the concerns during the debate on a motion of urgent public importance on the ‘Urgent need to investigate the failure of 22 States of the Federation to pay pensions regularly and to protect the lives and dignity of retired elderly citizens, sponsored by Hon. Adesola Adedayo.

Some of the lawmakers who spoke on the motion include: Majority Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, Minority Whip, Hon. Mansur Soro, Hon. Billy Osawaru, and Hon. Mark Esset, frowned at the flagrant breach of provisions of the law by subnational governments.

In his lead debate, Hon. Adedayo expressed grave concern over the scandalous media report which revealed that only 14 out of the 36 States of the Federation, excluding the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, pay pensions regularly to their retired workers, while the remaining 22 States owe pensioners several months and, in some cases, several years of arrears.

Hon. Adedayo, who argued that pension is not a privilege, favour or charity, but a deferred wage, maintained that pension is a constitutional right and a moral debt owed to Citizens who spent their productive lives – 30 to 35 years – serving their fatherland as teachers, nurses, civil servants, police officers, soldiers, and other public servants.

The Lagos lawmaker cited the provisions of Section 173(1) and Section 210(1) (as amended), which expressly provide that a person who has held office in the public service of the Federation or a State shall be entitled to pension and gratuity as prescribed by the National Assembly or the House of Assembly of the State, and that such pension shall not be withheld or altered to the disadvantage of the pensioner.

“The House is aware that the Pension Reform Act, 2014 mandates a Contributory Pension Scheme for all States, yet many States have failed to remit both employer and employee contributions, failed to fund accrued rights, failed to domesticate the Act, and have left thousands of retirees without access to their Retirement Savings Accounts.

“The House is disturbed that as a result of this failure, many elderly pensioners, some aged 70, 80 and 90 years, are now dying in penury, unable to afford food, medication, rent and medical care, while others are forced to queue for days under the sun and rain at pension verification centres, with some collapsing and dying in the process.

“The House is concerned that the non-payment of pensions constitutes a breach of the Constitution, a violation of human dignity, a threat to national security and a discouragement to serving workers who now see retirement as a death sentence rather than a period of rest.

“The House is convinced that this House, as the representatives of the people, cannot fold its arms while elderly citizens who built this nation are abandoned to die in hunger and neglect,” he noted.

After prolonged debate on the motion, the House underscored the need for Federal Government to interface with State Governments to prioritize prompt payment of pension owed retired which span through several years.

In the same vein, the House mandated its Committee on Pension to work with the National Pension Commission to identify the defaulting subnational government and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.