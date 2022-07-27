Reps embark on 2-month annual recess, to reconvene September 20

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, adjourned legislative activities till September 20, 2022, preparatory for the fourth Legislative year of the 9th Assembly.

The adjournment was sequel to a motion for the lawmakers to proceed on the vacation till September 20th, sponsored by the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason, and seconded by Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu.

While seconding the motion, Hon Elumelu urged his Colleagues to go back to their constituency if possible, as Abuja is longer safe.

He said: “I want to beg members, Abuja is no longer safe, please, if possible, go back to your constituency. The place is so insecure.”

However, in a swift reaction to the Minority Leader’s position, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase who expressed reservation on the comment expressed optimism that Abuja and every part of the nation will be secured soon.

Hon. Wase said: “Colleagues, I want to beg of us that we all need to come together, work together and think in a manner that we can work together to sort our issues.

“I believe the minority leader, maybe was putting some jokes but I do not believe that it was a joke on the security in the lives and property of the people and by the grace of God, Abuja is going to be secured.

“I do not think we should scare investors who are coming into the country, I do not believe that we should scare people who could come to add value to us. It has not gotten to the level to say that is not safe.”

