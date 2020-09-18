Reps drill LAUTECH, Technical University managements in Ibadan

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Account, on Friday, drilled the management of the Ladoke Akintola University Ogbomosho and the Technical University Ibadan over what they call missing links in the deployment of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

The committee, which is on oversight function to Oyo State, quizzed the heads of other schools, parastatals and organizations, including the Federal College of Education, Oyo, handlers of N-Power, homegrown school feeding programme, and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) at a session held in Jogor Centre, Ibadan.

Chairman of the inspection committee to Oyo State and lawmaker representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency, Honourable Stanley Adedeji, said though the committee was yet to visit sites of projects listed in the submitted documents, the committee had uncovered some missing links in the presentations made by the heads of the schools.

Other members of the committee are: Honourable Oluyemi Taiwo representing Ibarapa East Federal Constituency and Honourable Ajilesoro Taofeek representing Ife Federal Constituency, Honourable Olumide Ojerinde representing Irepo/Oorelope/ Olorunsogo Federal Constituency in separate interviews said they were not satisfied with responses of the organisations.

Speaking on the findings of the committee, Honourable Adedeji Stanley said the House of Representatives commissioned the Public Account Committee chaired by Honourable Oluwole Oke to find out how the Federal Government intervention programmes have been managed over the years.

“Members of our committee are in the state to look at the Federal Government funded programmes. The programs are N-power, homegrown school feeding programmes, conditional cash transfer, SUBEB and TETFUND.

“We are here to know how much has been appropriated since the inception of the programmes, who are the contractors handling the projects and how far have they executed the projects.

“This is necessary because our people are complaining that they are not benefiting from the projects and there is a need for us to find out. We want to see from two perspectives, which are the workflow perspective and process flow perspective.

“We want to look at the different people who have benefited from those projects and how the money was moved from the treasury accounts to the beneficiaries. We are to look at those things holistically.

“So far, we are not satisfied with their presentations because there are missing links in what they presented to us. We are not convinced because we don’t have all the data yet. But we have told them to bring some data, especially the names of the beneficiaries, their contacts, contractors and other relevant documents,” he said.

