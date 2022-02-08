Reps deputy speaker, Wase, tasks youths to get involved in politics

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Wase, on Tuesday, advocated for increased involvement of Nigerian youths in politics and governance at all levels.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the National Association of North Central Students ((NANCS) at the National Assembly, the Deputy Speaker charged the students to get involved in politics and never allow anybody to determined their direction.

“We are not going to remain in leadership position for the remaining part of our lives, one day, we hope to bequeath those positions for the younger generation. I charged you all to take your studies seriously and be good ambassadors of the north-central and the country at large.

“The north central is lagging behind in so many ways, especially in area of peaceful coexistence, I charged you all to go with the sprit of one Nigeria devoid of cultural and religious differences.

“Our history and antecedents are very clear, we know the contribution we are making to stabilised the country, therefore, we should not lack in this democratic dispensation, I charged you all to emulate people like J.S Tarka and the likes of Chief Solomon Lar of blessed memory,” he urged.

Speaking earlier, the NANCS President, Mohammed Abubakar Wase, said, the students body is organising awareness campaign in all the higher institutions in the region on good work the Deputy Speaker is doing to improve on the lives of the students.

“Arrangements have been put in place to organise north-central students support group, aimed at sensitising and educating the student on the good work the Deputy Speaker is doing in the region and beyond,” he noted.

