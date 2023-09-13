The leadership of the House of Representatives on Wednesday dismissed reports making rounds that each lawmaker received N100 million palliative.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi issued the rejoinder titled: ‘Re: N100m palliative for honourable Members – NLC lied’.

“The House of Representatives notes with concern news reports across multiple newspaper, electronic, and online media, of a statement credited to the National Assistant General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Christopher Onyeka.

“In the said statement, Mr. Onyeka claimed that the Executive arm had given N100m to National Assembly members as palliatives. This claim is baseless and devoid of any factual accuracy. Transparency and truth in public discourse are necessary for a functioning democracy. While we doubt that Mr. Onyeka was actually conveying the official position of the NLC on this claim, it is nonetheless important to correct such misinformation.

“First, we state categorically that Mr. Onyeka lied in his claim that National Assembly members were given N100m as palliatives. For the avoidance of doubt, at no time did Members of the House of Representatives receive any money from the Executive arm as palliatives. We, therefore, consider this statement as malicious, irresponsible and in bad faith.

“We consider it irresponsible and most unfortunate that Mr. Onyeka would misrepresent facts in a bid to lend credence to otherwise valid demands of the NLC while seeking to denigrate the National Assembly, and inciting the public against the institution.

Accordingly, the House of Representatives demands an immediate retraction of this lie and a public apology from the Nigeria Labour Congress. The NLC as a critical stakeholder in the development of Nigeria has a voice and it risks de-legitimising that voice if it is found to include fables in its legitimate agitations.

“Second, we wish to remind the NLC and indeed all Nigerians that in less than 100 days in the tenure of the 10th Assembly, we have demonstrated our commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers and all Nigerians.

“In addition to other measures, the House of Representatives speedily carried out requisite legislative action on the Executive Arm of Government’s request for approval of funds for palliatives for Nigerians.

“We have also consistently advocated for the Executive to expedite these palliative measures to reach vulnerable Nigerians effectively and efficiently, as well as added our voices to the call for an immediate review of the minimum wage.

“We wish to invite the NLC to see the National Assembly as partners rather than adversaries. The 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives wishes to reassure Nigerians that we remain committed to advancing the well-being of our constituents.





“We empathise with all Nigerians on account of the pains being experienced due to the impact of the removal of the fuel subsidy, and will continue to compel the Executive to expedite measures to alleviate the pains of Nigerians at this time, and more importantly work with all stakeholders to rebuild our country to ensure no Nigerian is left behind,” he noted.

In a related development, Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Bamidele Salam has threatened to resign if the report on the N150 million subsidy allowance allegedly given to each lawmaker is true.

Hon. Salam who represents Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore and Ejigbo federal constituency of Osun State who narrated his interaction with a respected Community Leader on the allegation, said: “Sir, it is very hurting that there are too many things in our media space that are untrue but which sadly we choose to ignore.

“Truth is that there is so much pain, hunger and disappointment in the land that can directly be traced to bad governance. In a situation like this, everyone in public office must carry a part of the cross.

“There is no 1, 2, 3 or 100 million Naira paid or to be paid to me or any other member of the House as subsidy palliative or any other title. If there is, I don’t have any cause to lie to you, Sir….

“Today, I read this same allegation again published on the front page of the Punch Newspapers. I am a member of the House of Representatives. I assert again today that there is no payment or planned payment of 1, 2, 3, 100, 150, or any millions or thousands to me as subsidy allowance, palliative, or any other name attached.

“If anyone or any Media House has any proof to the contrary, I offer to resign my membership of the House immediately, return such monies and offer public apologies.

“In addition, I offer to provide willing Media investigators with all my bank details on the condition that such investigators will sign an undertaking of indemnity to use those details in the strictest confidence and only for the purpose of such investigation.”

