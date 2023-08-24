Chairman of Ad-hoc Committee set up to interface with relevant security agencies to reduce kidnapping, assassinations and banditry in and around Isiukwuato and Umunnochi Local Government Area of Abia State, Hon. Obinna Aguocha on Thursday called for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a panacea for peace in the SouthEast region.

Hon. Aguocha, who gave the charge in Abuja, during an interactive session with officials of various security agencies, confirmed that the Ad-hoc Committee met with the authorities of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) penultimate week to “advance strategies aimed at curbing the insecurity menace in and around the South-East corridor.”

He said: “As we navigate the complexities of security concerns, we must also be prepared to tackle the root causes of these issues at their core and work to ensure lasting solutions that stand the test of time.

“For absolute peace, reduction of crime and criminality, investment in meaningful infrastructure development, ending the unproductive sit-at-home and improving economic growth and opportunities in the South-East, starts with the government’s recognition of the rule of law, justice and equitable inclusion of the South-East zone in the project Nigeria and the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from unlawful detention to ensure lasting peace and security in the entire region.”

Hon. Aguocha further averred that “the challenges we face are not mere statistics or headlines; they are real-life manifestations that affect the lives of our people, disrupt the functioning of our institutions and communities, thus impeding the growth of our region.”

He says “instances of criminal activities, banditry, kidnapping, assassinations, communal and religious clashes and threats to life have shaken the very foundation of our societies.

“As leaders and stakeholders, it is incumbent upon us to come together, transcending our differences, to find sustainable solutions that will quell these threats and pave the way for a brighter future.

“We recognize that insecurity cannot be combated by one entity alone; it does require a collective, multi-faceted approach that encompasses various perspectives and expertise of law enforcement agencies, community leaders, policymakers, scholars, and citizens.”

According to him, the cross-border dynamics of the primary focus areas bring additional complexity to the challenges of the task ahead. The common borders, shared with four other states, connect the primary focus areas to Ebonyi State via Isiagu, Enugu State via Agwu, Imo state via Okigwe and Anambra via Awka.

“The opportunity for interstate collaboration presents itself and must be explored to foster regional participation. The challenges faced by one state ripple across its neighbors, and therefore, our strategies for resolution must be all inclusive. By synergizing our resources, expertise, and perspectives, we can create a stronger front against insecurity and strengthen the bonds that bind us together.

“This Committee wishes to applaud the efforts of state governments in the Southeast region as well as the Federal government for its demonstrable commitment to peace and security in the Southeast.





“In conclusion, it should be our collective expectation that the following would have been addressed or significantly advanced: Clear strategy for inter security agency collaboration; Clear strategy for inter government joint task collaboration; Clear strategy for community engagement pathway, and determination of implementation milestones, both in the short and long term.”

While giving an update on the security situation, Abia State Commissioner of Police, Kenechukwu Onwumelie disclosed that he assumed office on the 14th June, 2023, but was mandated by the Nigeria Police Force authorities to brief the Ad-hoc Committee on the security situation and provide a way forward.

In his remarks, sponsor of the motion, Hon. Amobi Ogah, who frowned at the spate of insecurity across the country, accused the Police of using multiple checkpoints in the troubled areas to extort money from innocent citizens, instead of combing the bushes to flush out the criminals as demanded by the House through its resolution.

He said of all the prayers, including setting up of a Joint Security Task Force to comb the bushes, nothing has been done, but rather the mounting of multiple checkpoints, which he described as ’embarrassing’, while kidnapping is yet on the increase.

“I want this to be on record that the police are doing nothing, but collecting money,” he said.

