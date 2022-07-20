Reps decry unabated killing of innocent citizens, security operatives by terrorists in Taraba

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, tasked authorities of the Nigerian Armed Forces on the need to deploy more troops to the Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba State with a view to dislodge the terrorists and restore normalcy in the area.

The lawmakers who expressed grave concerns over the spate of insecurity across the country during the debate on the motion of Urgent National Importance sponsored by Hon. Rimamnde Shawulu Kwewum urged the Intelligence and Operational security agencies to identify the routes and camps of the terrorists and their local collaborators with a view to bring them to book.

In his lead debate, Hon Kwewum who called for the House intervention, disclosed that terrorists who murdered six soldiers of the 93BN of the Nigerian Army in the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State have continued the unabated destruction of settlements in Takum and Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“The House further notes that in the last week (5th to 12th July 2022) well over 30 people have been killed.

“The House notes that since the avoidable killings and destruction began on April 17, 2022, the following settlements and villages have been attacked and are still vulnerable to further attacks: Rakum Local Government Area; Basank, Muji 1, Muji 2, Fawen, Tati, Flashin, Rikwen Tumu, Rikwen cwun, Tswen 1, Tswen 2, Kando, Kasiten, Kpashi, Shimta, Kwaben, Mbiya, Kakum, Tukok, Gaba, Mbafobani among others; Ussa Local Government Area, Asik, Konkaen, Fangtae, Kujwaen, Kicha, Kusansang, Rikwentwen, Rikwen tsinya, Rikwen Makun, Tutuwa, Kampo, Ripaenchin Yangtu Special Development Area: Kwari, Boi, Kpaw, Nyifiye, Ruwa, Nyicwu, Ribasi.

“The House notes further that in the latest attacks, the terrorists waylaid innocent and defenceless people and they freely moved from Takum to Ussa, shooting at motorists and pedestrians.

“The House also notes that the killings and destruction, have become daily occurrences – and in several of the communities the terrorist attack, crops in the field and destroy, houses including worship centres and sometimes set them ablaze.

“The House is informed that the terrorist invade the area in large numbers simultaneously attacking several villages and settlements.

“The House is cognizant of the fact that these terrorists have been flooding different parts of Nigeria nicodimously setting up bases for further attacks on other unsuspecting communities.

“The House is concerned that all these attacks have kept occurring without any strong, coordinated and consistent intervention from the security agencies – especially since the soldiers were killed by the bandits and the commanding officer of the 93BN abducted.

“The House is further concerned that the appeals of the communities and several patriotic resolutions of the House for a stronger intervention by both the State and Federal government have gone largely unheeded.





“The House is also concerned that agricultural activities have virtually been disrupted in the area which produces a significant percentage of the foods needs of Nigeria.

“The House is worried that given the proximity of the area to the Ambazonia vs Cameroun conflict the bandits will in no distance future internationalise the crisis as well as link easily and collaborate with Boko Haram cells across the Nigerian border.

“The House is aware of the urgent need to deploy more security agents to the local governments to dislodge the terrorists and bring normalcy to the area as the citizens are becoming despondent and losing confidence in the government,” he noted.

The lawmakers also urged NEMA, and other spirited organisations to intervene in providing relief materials to the more than 20,000 persons who now refuge in their communities.

While ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Idris Wase, mandated the joint House Committees on Defence, National Intelligence and Human Rights to interface with the Armed Forces and ensure compliance and report back to the House within 14 days for further legislative action.

