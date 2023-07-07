The House of Representatives on Thursday expressed grave concern over the delay in the completion of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway contract awarded at the sum of N797 billion by the last administration.

The lawmakers frowned at the development during the debate on a motion on the ‘Need to complete the delayed construction of the Abuja- Kaduna-Kano highway’, sponsored by Hon. el-Rufai, Mohammed Bello.

While soliciting for the House intervention, Hon. El-Rufai said: “The House notes that the Abuja — Kaduna — Kano highway which is approximately 375 kilometers length, is a strategic national infrastructure that serves as a major trunk ‘A’ road linking the north to the southern part of the country. The highway is the key outlet for the transportation of persons, goods and services across Nigeria and this is evident in the extraordinary traffic on it round the clock.

“The House also notes that in December 2017 the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the rehabilitation of the road project and awarded the contract to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. at a contract sum of N155,470,626,078.07; with a completion period of 36 months.

“The House recalls that in March 2021 the Federal Executive Council changed the scope of the repair on the highway from rehabilitation to complete reconstruction, thus, changing the existing contract sum from N155 billion to N797 billion to provide for full reconstruction of the main carriageway, trailer parks, way bridges, toll stations and additional side lanes in the built-up areas across the FCT, Niger, Kaduna and Kano Sates.

“The House observes that the alternative means of transportation for citizens travelling from Abuja to Kaduna/Kano which is the Abuja – Kaduna train, was on the 28th day of March 2022, attacked by bandits around Kateri – Rijana axis in Kaduna, killing at least 8 people and kidnapping several others.

“In response, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) halted operations along the route.





“The House is concerned that since the NRC reduced its daily operations along the Abuja – Kaduna route, commuters have been constrained to ply the Abuja – Kaduna – Kano highway.

“The House is also concerned that due to the reduction of railway operations and the delay in the reconstruction of the highway, numerous lives have been lost to accidents, banditry and kidnappings, as criminals find it easy to operate and commuters are left at the mercy of murderous elements.

“The House also recalls that sometime in December 2022, the former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN stated that the slow pace in reconstruction was due to the quality of work being done but assured of completion and commission by the first quarter of 2023.

“The House is further concerned that the road project which was supposed to be completed within 36 months from inception, has now lingered for over 5 years with no ascertainable completion date in the short term.

“The House is worried that if the Abuja- Kaduna section of the highway is not completed soon by the contractor, particularly the economic well-being and security of people of Kaduna, Niger and Kano States and Nigerians as a whole will continue to be at great risk and detriment.”

Following the proposed amendment to the motion, the House resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee (to be duky constituted) that will ensure speedy legislative action.

