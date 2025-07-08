Reps constitute two stakeholders’ committees on 5% user charge, disbursement

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee set up to investigate the implementation and remittance of the five percent user charge on the pump price of petroleum products for road maintenance, on Tuesday, constituted two stakeholders’ committees to address issues surrounding the collection and disbursement of the charges.

Speaking while inaugurating the committees in Abuja, Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee, Hon. Francis Waive, stated that the two committees are expected to examine both the pre-Tax Act and post-Tax Act situations, and address areas of conflict with the FERMA Act.

Hon. Waive expressed dismay over the non-implementation of the five percent user charge over the years.

According to him, “The terms of reference of the two committees include: specifying modalities, procedures, and processes for collection and disbursement; recommending specific modalities for personnel; opening of beneficiary bank accounts for the remittance of collections; identifying and specifying roles to be played by relevant MDAs; identifying gaps and conflicts in policies; and making recommendations for realignment and further legislative actions.

ALSO READ: ‘Let’s work together to succeed,’ Uba Sani tells Northwest Commission

“This is a national assignment, not a personal business. It is aimed at ensuring our roads are in good condition like those elsewhere. We can make a difference for our country, so please, take this seriously.

“I want to appeal and trust that you will work diligently, without bias, fear, or favour,” Waive said as he declared the committees inaugurated.

Members of the committees were drawn from the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Nigerian Petroleum Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Others include the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN), the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), petroleum refinery owners, and the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN).

The user charge, as contained in the Act establishing FERMA, stipulates that 40 percent of the proceeds will accrue to FERMA, while 60 percent will be utilized by the established state road maintenance agencies.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE