Reps consolidate 4 bills seeking to establish Electoral Offences Commission, Tribunal

By Tribune Online
The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, consolidated four bills which seek to establish Electoral Offences Commission and Offence Tribunal.

The first bill sponsored by Hon Francis Uduyok seeks to establish Electoral Offences Commission and the Electoral Offences Tribunal and for related matters.

The second bill sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon Aishatu Dukku, seeks to establish Nigerian Electoral Offences Commission and for related matters.

The third bill sponsored by Hon Kingsley Chinda Establish Electoral Offences Commission and the Electoral Offences Tribunal to provide the legal framework for the investigation and prosecution of electoral offences for the general improvement of the electoral process in Nigeria and for related matters.

The fourth bill which seeks to establish National Electoral Offences Commission; and for related matters was transmitted by the Senate to the House for concurrence.

While leading the debate, Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon Abubakar Fulata, explained that the bills were voted on and approved for consolidation.

According to him, the House Committee on Rules and Business was then asked to schedule a date for the debate of the general principles of the newly consolidated bills.

The Senate Bill which prescribed snatching of ballot boxes as an electoral offence stipulates a 20-year jail term.
It further provides that any Candidate or Agent, who damages or snatches ballot boxes, papers or election materials before, during and after an election without the permission of the presiding electoral official at the polling station attracts a minimum of 20 years imprisonment or a fine not less than N40 million.

In line with the House Rules, the bill is expected to be gazetted for second reading at the next legislative day.


